WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 4

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Challenger (CHA) in the fourth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday.
The Warriors recorded a 19-run win in their first Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 game against the Fighter, with the former successfully defending 129. The Challenger, meanwhile, went down against the Titans in their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 opener.
WAR vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today
Warriors: Smit Thakar (wk), Dhairya Pandey, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Parikshit Patidar, Karan Umatt, Dhruv G-Patel, Pahal Agrawal, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta
Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Riyaz Diwan, Yatharth Gunchala, Jainil Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadara, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh, Pratik Salunke
Match Details
WAR vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 4
Date & Time: January 7th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara
Pitch Report
Although the first two Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 fixtures weren't high-scoring ones, the track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers are also expected to get some help off the surface.
Today’s WAR vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Dhruv G-Patel can chip in well with the bat and seems safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Mit Mangukiya was the Warriors' top-scorer against Fighter, playing a fine 48-run knock.
All-rounder
Dhairya Pandey looked in decent touch with the bat in the last game, scoring an 18-ball 29.
Bowlers
Vishal Solanki was superb and bowled the Warriors to victory in the first game as he returned with figures of 4/21 from his four overs.
Yashwardhan Singh bowled an excellent spell for Challenger in their first game and had figures of 3-0-13-2.
Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Vishal Solanki (WAR): 124 points
Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 80 points
Mit Mangukiya (WAR): 71 points
Pahal Agrawal (WAR): 55 points
Yatharth Gunchala (CHA): 37 points
Important stats for WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Mit Mangukiya: 48 runs
Vishal Solanki: 4 wickets
Yashwardhan Singh: 11 runs & 2 wickets
WAR vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv G-Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Karan Umatt, Jainil Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Yashwardhan Singh
Captain: Vishal Solanki. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv G-Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Karan Umatt, Jainil Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh
Captain: Dhairya Pandey. Vice-captain: Jainil Bhatt.