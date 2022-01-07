WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 4

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Challenger (CHA) in the fourth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

The Warriors recorded a 19-run win in their first Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 game against the Fighter, with the former successfully defending 129. The Challenger, meanwhile, went down against the Titans in their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 opener.

WAR vs CHA Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors: Smit Thakar (wk), Dhairya Pandey, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Parikshit Patidar, Karan Umatt, Dhruv G-Patel, Pahal Agrawal, Pradeep Yadav, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta

Challenger: Aayush Rai (wk), Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Riyaz Diwan, Yatharth Gunchala, Jainil Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadara, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh, Pratik Salunke

Match Details

WAR vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 4

Date & Time: January 7th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the first two Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 fixtures weren't high-scoring ones, the track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers are also expected to get some help off the surface.

Today’s WAR vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dhruv G-Patel can chip in well with the bat and seems safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Mit Mangukiya was the Warriors' top-scorer against Fighter, playing a fine 48-run knock.

All-rounder

Dhairya Pandey looked in decent touch with the bat in the last game, scoring an 18-ball 29.

Bowlers

Vishal Solanki was superb and bowled the Warriors to victory in the first game as he returned with figures of 4/21 from his four overs.

Yashwardhan Singh bowled an excellent spell for Challenger in their first game and had figures of 3-0-13-2.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Vishal Solanki (WAR): 124 points

Yashwardhan Singh (CHA): 80 points

Mit Mangukiya (WAR): 71 points

Pahal Agrawal (WAR): 55 points

Yatharth Gunchala (CHA): 37 points

Important stats for WAR vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Mit Mangukiya: 48 runs

Vishal Solanki: 4 wickets

Yashwardhan Singh: 11 runs & 2 wickets

WAR vs CHA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv G-Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Dhruv N Patel, Yatharth Gunchala, Pratik Salunke, Karan Umatt, Jainil Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Vishal Solanki, Pahal Agrawal, Yashwardhan Singh

Captain: Vishal Solanki. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Challenger - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dhruv G-Patel, Mit Mangukiya, Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Karan Umatt, Jainil Bhatt, Dhairya Pandey, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta, Jaypal Chad, Yashwardhan Singh

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dhairya Pandey. Vice-captain: Jainil Bhatt.

Edited by Samya Majumdar