WAR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

Warriors (WAR) will take on Fighter (FIG) in the first match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Both teams will be eager to start their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaigns on a winning note and build some early momentum. The tournament opens up an opportunity for fringe players on the Baroda circuit to showcase their talents and skills.

WAR vs FIG Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors: Smit Thakar, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Parikshit Patidar, Paramveer Ghelani, Karan Umatt, Dhruv G Patel, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Pradeep Yadav, Donal Rane

Fighter: Mohammad Tufel Jilani, Priyanshu Bhoite, Harsh Ghalimatte, Bhavishya Patel, Rudra Vaidya, Atharva Joshi, Prince Prajapati, Rushabh Jain, Krutarth Mewada, Saurav Chaudhari, Kartik Bharwad

Match Details

WAR vs FIG, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 1

Date & Time: January 6th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is likely to be a decent one to bat on, both pacers and spinners could find some help off the surface.

Today’s WAR vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Thakar is a safe customer behind the stumps and can also chip in with crucial runs on the batting front.

Batter

Mit Mangukiya is WAR's premier batter and is expected to score big.

All-rounders

Paramveer Ghelani, who can have a solid impact with both the bat and ball, is a key player for WAR.

Prince Prajapati is FIG's premier all-rounder who can contribute effectively on all fronts.

Bowlers

Krutarth Mewada can deliver economical spells and take wickets at regular intervals

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Mit Mangukiya (WAR)

Paramveer Ghelani (WAR)

Pahal Agrawal (WAR)

Prince Prajapati (FIG)

Rudra Vaidya (FIG)

WAR vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smit Thakar, Priyanshu Bhoite, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Prince Prajapati, Rudra Vaidya, Paramveer Ghelani, Pradeep Yadav, Kartik Bharwad, Pahal Agrawal, Krutarth Mewada

Captain: Paramveer Ghelani. Vice-captain: Prince Prajapati.

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Fighter - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Smit Thakar, Bhavishya Patel, Priyanshu Bhoite, Mit Mangukiya, Prince Prajapati, Rudra Vaidya, Dhruv G Patel, Paramveer Ghelani, Pradeep Yadav, Pahal Agrawal, Krutarth Mewada

Captain: Mit Mangukiya. Vice-captain: Rudra Vaidya.

Edited by Samya Majumdar