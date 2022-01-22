WAR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Final

The Warriors will take on the Gladiators in the final of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.

Gladiators have been consistent throughout the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. They won seven out of their 10 games in the league phase before successfully chasing down 161 in the semi-finals against Challenger. Meanwhile, the Warriors finished fourth in the league phase, but stunned beat table-toppers Titans convincingly in the semi-finals to reach the summit clash.

WAR VS GLA Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors: Parikshit Patidar (c), Dhairya Pandey (wk), Smit Thakar, Mit Mangukiya, Mohit Mongia, Amit Bhandari, Pradeep Yadav, Paramveer Ghelani, Karan Umatt, Pahal Agrawal, Manav Mehta

Gladiators: Malhar Ghewariya (c), Shubham Jadhav (wk), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Amit Passi, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Ram Bharwad, Shalin Shah, Vijay Halai, Abhishek Baria

Match Details

WAR VS GLA, Final, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 22nd 2022, 10 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara seems to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers have been in the game as well. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s WAR VS GLA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shubham Jadhav is currently the leading run-scorer in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 with 454 runs at an average of 45.40.

Batter

Kinit Patel has been consistent with the bat, having accumulated 317 at an average of 45.29 in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has taken 22 scalps and scored 89 runs.

Pradeep Yadav has contributed really well all-round in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He has taken 11 wickets and scored 207 runs at a strike rate of 155.64.

Bowler

Pahal Agrawal has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 6.11 and is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR VS GLA Dream11 Prediction Team

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA): 860 points

Shubham Jadhav (GLA): 741 points

Shlok Desai (GLA): 717 points

Pradeep Yadav (WAR): 699 points

Parikshit Patidar (WAR): 505 points

Important stats for WAR VS GLA Dream11 Prediction Team

Pradeep Yadav: 207 runs & 11 wickets

Parikshit Patidar: 277 runs

Malhar Ghewariya: 89 runs & 22 wickets

Shubham Jadhav: 454 runs

Shlok Desai: 166 runs & 14 wickets

WAR VS GLA Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Gladiators - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shubham Jadhav, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Kinit Patel, Pradeep Yadav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pahal Agrawal, Manav Mehta, Shalin Shah

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Pradeep Yadav.

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Gladiators - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shubham Jadhav, Parikshit Patidar, Mit Mangukiya, Kinit Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pradeep Yadav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pahal Agrawal, Shalin Shah

Captain: Shlok Desai. Vice-captain: Pahal Agrawal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar