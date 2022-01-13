WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 16

The Warriors (WAR) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 16th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

The Warriors are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one win and four losses. Meanwhile, the Titans have four wins and one loss to their name and are second in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 standings.

WAR vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors: Dhruv G-Patel (wk), Smit Thakar, Mit Mangukiya, Amit Bhandari, Parikshit Patidar (c), Paramveer Ghelani, Dhairya Pandey, Pradeep Yadav, Pahal Agrawal, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta

Titans: Sukrit Pandey (c), Aditya Menon (wk), Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Harsh Desai, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Bhaskar Tunagare

Match Details

WAR vs TIT, 16th Match, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: January 13th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The track at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is a good one to bat on, with the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 already witnessing some high-scoring encounters. The average first-innings in the tournament is about 143 runs so far.

Today’s WAR vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Thakar has chipped in decently with the bat, having amassed 87 runs in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 so far.

Batter

Anil Trivedi has made big contributions with both the bat and ball in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He has scored 113 runs and taken four wickets.

All-rounder

Sukrit Pandey has been in phenomenal form in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. He has amassed 149 runs and picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 5.89.

Bowler

Vishal Solanki has returned with seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.06 thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey (TIT): 600 points

Anil Trivedi (TIT): 283 points

Sanjay Vishwakarma (TIT): 281 points

Vishal Solanki (WAR): 273 points

Harsh Desai (TIT): 215 points

Important stats for WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Sukrit Pandey: 149 runs & 12 wickets

Anil Trivedi: 113 runs & 4 wickets

Sanjay Vishwakarma: 67 runs & 5 wickets

Vishal Solanki: 7 wickets

WAR vs TIT Dream 11 Prediction (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Titans - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smit Thakar, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Parikshit Patidar, Harsh Desai, Pradeep Yadav, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Lakshit Toksiya, Vishal Solanki, Manav Mehta

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Vishal Solanki.

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Titans - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Smit Thakar, Anil Trivedi, Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Mit Mangukiya, Harsh Desai, Pradeep Yadav, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Sukrit Pandey, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya, Vishal Solanki

Captain: Sukrit Pandey. Vice-captain: Anil Trivedi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar