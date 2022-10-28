Warriors vs Titans - Dream11 Prediction

The Warriors will take on the Titans in match number 20 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAR vs TIT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Warriors haven't had a great start to this tournament. They beat Paarl Rocks by three runs but apart from that, they’ve suffered a couple of big losses and two games have been washed out. With eight points from five matches, they are fifth in the points table. The Titans, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They won four games in a row before losing to Paarl Rocks by four runs (D/L method) in their last encounter.

WAR vs TIT, Match Details

The 20th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between the Warriors and Titans will be played on October 28, 2022 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAR vs TIT

Date & Time: October 28, 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored in excess of 150-160 and it has been chased successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

WAR vs TIT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Warriors: L, NR, L, W, NR

Titans: L, W, W, W, W

WAR vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Warriors Probable Playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kgaudisa Molefe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Jordan Hermann, Rudi Second

Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Musawenkosi Twala (wk), Neil Brand, Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso (c), Dayyaan Galiem

Today’s WAR vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Breetzke (4 matches, 103 runs)

Matthew Breetzke has been batting well in this tournament. He has accumulated 103 runs in four innings while striking at 130.37.

Top Batter Pick

Jordan Hermann (4 matches, 159 runs)

Jordan Hermann seems to be in solid touch with the bat. He has aggregated 159 runs in four games and has a strike-rate of 126.19. He has hit 13 fours and six sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beyers Swanepoel (4 matches, 23 runs, 3 wickets)

Beyers Swanepoel has bowled nicely in this tournament. He has picked up three scalps at an economy rate of 6.25. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Junior Dala (5 matches, 9 wickets)

Junior Dala is in top form with the ball. He has returned with nine wickets from five matches and has an economy rate of 6.88 in this competition.

WAR vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis (5 matches, 149 runs, 5 wickets)

Dewald Brevis has had a huge all-round impact so far. He has amassed 149 runs at a strike-rate of 146.07 and has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.91 in this tournament.

Neil Brand (3 matches, 36 runs, 3 wickets)

Neil Brand can be effective with both bat and ball. He has played in three fixtures and has scored 36 runs at a strike-rate of 105.88. With the ball, he has three wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.81.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAR vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 149 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Junior Dala 9 wickets in 5 matches Neil Brand 36 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Jordan Hermann 159 runs in 4 matches Matthew Breetzke 103 runs in 4 matches

WAR vs TIT match expert tips

Both teams have some big all-rounders and top-order batters. The likes of Dewald Brevis, Neil Brand, Matthew Breetzke and Jordan Hermann could be the players to watch out for.

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Titans - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Breetzke

Batters: Jordan Hermann, Wihan Lubbe, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Beyers Swanepoel, Neil Brand, Matthew Boast

Bowlers: Glenton Stuurman, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala

WAR vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Titans - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Breetzke

Batters: Jordan Hermann, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Simon Harmer

