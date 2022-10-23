Warriors (WAR) will take on Western Province (WEP) in the 14th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAR vs WEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Warriors have had an indifferent start to the season. They have one win, one loss and one no-result. They are fourth on the points table. On the other hand, Western Province are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have lost all three of their matches so far.

WAR vs WEP, Match Details

The 14th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Warriors and Western Province will be played on October 23, 2022, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAR vs WEP

Date & Time: October 23, 2022, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have scored in excess of 150-160 and have been chased successfully. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

WAR vs WEP Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Warriors: L, W, NR

Western Province: L, L, L

WAR vs WEP Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Warriors Probable Playing XI: Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe (c), Rudi Second, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Beyers Swanepoel, Glenton Stuurman, Kgaudisa Molefe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Jordan Hermann, and Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Western Province Team News

No major injury concerns.

Western Province Probable Playing XI: Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tony de Zorzi (c), Daniel Smith, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, George Linde, Gavin Kaplan, Nandre Burger, Dane Paterson, Junaid Dawood, and Tshepo Moreki.

Today’s WAR vs WEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kyle Verreynne (3 matches, 39 runs)

Kyle Verreynne hasn't really fired this season and has mustered 39 runs in three innings. But he is a quality player and he can score big.

Top Batter Pick

Jordan Hermann (3 matches, 135 runs)

Jordan Hermann is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 135 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 131.06 in this tournament. He has recorded two half-centuries as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beyers Swanepoel (3 matches, 23 runs, 2 wickets)

Beyers Swanepoel can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 23 runs in two outings at a strike rate of 191.66. With the ball, he has chipped in with two scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Glenton Stuurman (3 matches, 3 wickets)

Glenton Stuurman has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up three wickets in 7.5 overs across three games in this competition.

WAR vs WEP match captain and vice-captain choices

George Linde (3 matches, 80 runs, 0 wickets)

George Linde has been effective with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 80 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 103.89. He has bowled at an economy rate of 8.65.

Tshepo Moreki (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Tshepo Moreki is in top form with the ball. He has scalped five wickets from three matches and has an economy rate of 8.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAR vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats George Linde 80 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches Jordan Hermann 135 runs in 3 matches Tshepo Moreki 5 wickets in 3 matches Glenton Stuurman 3 wickets in 3 matches Beyers Swanepoel 23 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches

WAR vs WEP match expert tips

The top-order batters and all-rounders have been consistent performers so far and they could be the key. Hence, the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel and George Linde might be vital picks.

WAR vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Western Province - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Jordan Hermann, Wihan Lubbe, Tony de Zorzi

All-rounders: Beyers Swanepoel, George Linde, Mihlali Mpongwana

Bowlers: Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki

WAR vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Warriors vs Western Province - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Breetzke, Daniel Smith

Batters: Jordan Hermann, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tony de Zorzi

All-rounders: Beyers Swanepoel, George Linde

Bowlers: Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tshepo Moreki, Nandre Burger

