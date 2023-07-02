WAS vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 122nd match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Warwickshire and Durham at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, July 2, at 07:00 pm IST.

Warwickshire enters this game following a win by a margin of two wickets against Nottinghamshire in their last match. They comfortably sit on the top spot of the North Group leaderboard.

In comparison, Durham has had a difficult season in the T20 Blast 2023, losing six out of their 13 games. Rain forced a stalemate in their previous encounter with Worcestershire in the 11th over when Worcestershire had scored 112/3.

Squads for WAR vs DUR

Warwickshire squad

Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Henry Brookes, Alex Davies(c), Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Will Rhodes, Rob Yates

Durham

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Brydon Carse, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Jonathan Bushnell, Brandon Glover, Luke Doneathy

Following are the three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming WAS vs DUR game.

#3 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 8.5 credits

Worcestershire Rapids v Durham Cricket - Vitality Blast T20

Right-arm leg spinner of Durham, Nathan Sowter has excelled as a bowler for his team in the T20 Blast. He presently maintains the fourth spot among the tournament's top wicket-takers with an excellent total of 22 wickets.

Sowter has demonstrated great bowling ability throughout the campaign, taking two four-wicket hauls and a spectacular five-wicket haul.

#2 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 Credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Hain can be the captain of your WAS vs DUR Dream11 side if you want to maximize your fantasy points. He has played in eight games for the Bears and amassed an astounding 417 runs, with a best score of 97* and an exceptional average of 139.

Hain has continuously produced outstanding performances, and his strike rate of 168.14 makes him a great contender for the captaincy position.

#1 Ashton Turner (DUR) - 9 credits

The captain of your squad can also be AJ Turner if you want to maximize your fantasy points. He has participated in 13 games and scored 278 runs, with a top score of 60* and a remarkable average of 55.60.

Turner's strike rate is 157.06, and he has regularly delivered in this format. He is an obvious choice for your Dream11 team for WAS vs DUR.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's WAS vs DUR Dream11 contest? Sam Hain Nathan Sowter 0 votes