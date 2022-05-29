WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 16

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Durham (DUR) in the 16th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham on Sunday.

Durham started the tournament well, defeating Leicestershire by 54 runs in their very first game, but were unable to maintain their winning momentum in their second game, losing to Northamptonshire by 31 runs.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, have had a fantastic season so far, winning both of their games. Batters have been in excellent form, scoring 200+ on both occasions, and bowlers have also not disappointed, defending the totals.

They currently lead the points table, with Durham in fourth place.

WAS vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

DUR XI

David Bedingham, Graham Clark, Ben Raine, Ned Eckersley, Ollie Robinson (wk), Michael Jones, Paul Coughlin, Ashton Turner (c), Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis

Match Details

WAS vs DUR, English T20 Blast Match 16

Date and Time: May 29, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 158 being the average total at the venue.

Today's WAS vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies: Davies had looked impressive in the previous game but was unable to capitalise, scoring 29 runs in his short innings at a strike rate of 116.00, including two fours and one six.

Batters

Paul Stirling: He has been brilliant with the bat this tournament, leading the Vitality Blast T20 2022 run charts with 148 runs at an exceptional average of 74 in two games. That makes him a must-have in your WAS vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashton Turner: The experienced all-rounder has three wickets at an average of 20.33 and has shown promise with the bat, scoring 53 runs in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Jacob Lintott: He's looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team. Lintott has five wickets in two games at an average of 9.80, putting him in third place on the most wickets chart.

Three best players to pick in WAS vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Carlos Brathwaite (WAS): 61 points

Michael Jones (DUR): 85 points

Sam Hain (WAS): 112 points

Key stats for WAS vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Danny Briggs - Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.20.

Graham Clarke – 90 runs in two games; batting average: 45.00.

Paul Coughlin - 42 runs and five wickets in two games; bowling average: 11.80

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today

WAS vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Graham Clark, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashton Turner, Paul Coughlin, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Ashton Turner, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

WAS vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Benjamin, Paul Stirling, Graham Clark, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashton Turner, Paul Coughlin, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite, Vice-Captain: Paul Coughlin.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar