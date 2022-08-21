WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 63

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Durham (DUR) in the 63rd match of the Royal London One Day Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, fantasy tips, playing XIs and the pitch report for the 63rd match.

Warwickshire occupy the sixth position in the North Group standings. They have won three of their six games so far and have seven points to their account. They trail Nottinghamshire in fourth place by just a single point but also have a game in hand and will be desperate to make it count. Warwickshire are arriving for this clash after being thumped by 128 runs in their previous match against Middlesex.

Meanwhile, Durham are second from the bottom of the table. They have won just one of their six games so far. The victory arrived against Somerset, winning the match by nine runs. Durham have lost all of their last three fixtures, the most recent being a four-wicket drubbing against Sussex.

WAS vs DUR Match Details, Match 63

The 63rd match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 21 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs DUR, Royal London One Day Cup, Match 63

Date and Time: August 21, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WAS vs DUR Pitch Report

The track at Edgbaston is regarded as friendly to the batters and plenty of runs can be expected. Pace bowlers might find some assistance in the first few overs bowling with the new ball. Spinners will be crucial in controlling the tempo in the middle overs.

The side winning the toss should look to bat first and set up a total given that both the matches played here so far in this tournament have been won by teams batting first.

Last 2 matches (this season)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 290.5

Average second innings score: 281.5

WAS vs DUR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Warwickshire: L-W-L-W-T

Durham: L-L-L-W-L

WAS vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Warwickshire Injury/Team News

Krunal Pandya and Michael Burgess have been sidelined with groin and hand injuries respectively.

Warwickshire Probable Playing 11

Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Manraj Johal, Matthew Lamb, Amir Khan, Kai Smith (wk), Liam Norwell, George Garrett, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Hamza Shaikh.

Durham Injury/Team News

Durham have named an unchanged squad for this match.

Durham Probable Playing 11

Graham Clark, Nic Maddinson, Scott Borthwick (c), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Paul Coughlin, Tomas Mackintosh (wk), George Drissell, Stanley McAlindon, Oliver Gibson, Chris Rushworth.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Mackintosh (6 matches, 111 runs)

In the absence of Michael Burgess, who is out with a hand injury, Tom Mackintosh represents the best wicketkeeper choice for your WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 111 runs in six games but hasn’t been in the best of form over the last couple of matches.

Top Batter pick

Dominic Sibley (5 matches, 211 runs, Average: 52.75)

Dom Sibley has done extremely well with the bat for his team. He has scored 211 runs at an average of 52.75 and has also notched up a century this season. Warwickshire will want him to fire more consistently.

Top All-rounder pick

Will Rhodes (6 matches, 283 runs and 7 wickets)

Will Rhodes has done phenomenally well in both departments for his team and is certainly a player to keep an eye out for. He has scored 283 runs at an average of 47.16 and at a strike rate of 96.58. He has also picked up seven wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

Oliver Hannon Dalby (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.41)

Hannon Dalby has been in excellent form and has collected wickets on a regular basis for his side. He has scalped 10 wickets already and will be looking to add more against Durham.

WAS vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Will Rhodes

Will Rhodes has been in sensational form lately. Against Nottinghamshire, he scored 113 runs at a strike rate of over 132.94 and also picked up two wickets. On his day, he can fetch plenty of points for your WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Robert Yates

Robert Yates is the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire and has been instrumental with the willow in his hand. He has amassed 335 runs in six games at an average of 55.83 and at a strike rate of over 101.5. Yates has a century and two half-centuries to his name so far.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Name Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Will Rhodes 283 runs and 7 wickets 550 points Liam Trevaskis 220 runs and 7 wickets 520 points Robert Yates 335 runs 466 points Oliver Hannon Dalby 10 wickets 342 points Chris Rushworth 9 wickets 314 points

WAS vs DUR match expert tips

Liam Trevaskis could prove to be an underrated multiplier choice for your WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 220 runs at an average of 44 and also has seven wickets to his name.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 63, Head-to-Head League

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Mackintosh

Batters: Robert Yates, Dom Sibley, Graham Clark

All-rounders: Will Rhodes, Scott Borthwick, Paul Coughlin

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Chris Rushworth, Liam Norwell

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 63, Grand League

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Mackintosh

Batters: Robert Yates, Dom Sibley, Graham Clark

All-rounders: Will Rhodes, Scott Borthwick

Bowlers: Liam Trevaskis, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Chris Rushworth, Oliver Gibson, Liam Norwell

