WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2023 North Group Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Durham (DUR) in Match No. 120 of the T20 Blast 2023 at Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs DUR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Warwickshire have looked impressive in the competition, winning 10 of 13 games and finishing first in their group. Both their batters and bowlers have done well and are expected to continue their form on Sunday. Despite their potential strength on paper, Durham's performance has been inconsistent as they have failed to win any of their last six games. They ranked eighth in the points table after winning four of their 13 games.

WAS vs DUR, Match Details

The North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 between Warwickshire and Durham will be played on July 02, 2023, at Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham. The game is set to commence at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs DUR, T20 Blast 2023

Date & Time: July 02, 2023, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham

WAS vs DUR Pitch Report

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground pitch is ideal for batting, with assistance available for bowlers. While pacers should find some swing early on, batters will look to take their time before getting going. The average score at this venue is 176 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 176

Average 2nd innings score: 167

WAS vs DUR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Warwickshire: W, W, W, W, W

Durham: NR, L, L, D, L

WAS vs DUR Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire Team News

No major injury concerns.

Warwickshire Probable Playing XI

Alex Davies (c & wk), Robert Yates, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell , Ed Barnard, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Durham Team News

No major injury concerns.

Durham Probable Playing XI

Graham Clark, Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Oliver Robinson (wk), Brydon Carse, Ashton Turner, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, George Drissell, Brandon Glover

Today’s WAS vs DUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Davies (315 runs in 13 matches, Average: 26.25)

Alex Davies has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 315 runs at an average of 26.25 in 13 innings, and has also been excellent behind the stumps. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Robert Yates (394 runs in 10 matches; Average: 39.40)

Robert Yates has been in good form with the bat. He has scored 394 runs at an average of 39.40 in 10 games, making him an excellent pick for today's match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dan Mousley (242 runs & 18 wickets in 13 matches; E.R: 7.30)

Dan Mousley has scored 242 runs at a strike rate of 136.72 and has picked up 18 wickets at an excellent average of 17.44 in 13 matches and can be a valuable addition to your fantasy team. He is currently the leading wicket-taker from his side in the tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Sowter (22 wickets and in 13 matches; Average: 14.77)

Nathan Sowter has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 14.77 in 13 games. Given his current form and pace, he is a good choice for your fantasy team.

WAS vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 158.46 and taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 in 12 games. Given his current form and skills, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Ashton Turner

Turner is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with the ball as well, having scored 278 runs at an average of 55.60 while taking one wicket in 13 games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Chris Benjamin

Hasan Ali

Brydon Carse

Ben Raine

Henry Brookes

WAS vs DUR match expert tips

Dan Mousley is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scored 242 runs and has taken 18 wickets in 13 games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

WAS vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies, Oliver Robinson

Batters: Ashton Turner (vc), Robert Yates, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Dan Mousley, Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Ben Raine, Hassan Ali

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAS vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson

Batters: Ashton Turner, Robert Yates, Alex Lees

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley (c), Liam Trevaskis

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter (vc), Ben Raine, Henry Brookes

