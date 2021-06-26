WAS vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 26, 2021

The Warwickshire Bears will lock horns with Durham Cricket in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Warwickshire Bears are currently third in the North Group points table with four wins and three losses from their eight matches. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a five-wicket loss to the Derbyshire Falcons. The Bears have lost two games on the trot and will hope to get back to winning ways against Durham.

Durham Cricket, on the other hand, fell to an eight-wicket defeat in their previous game against the Yorkshire Vikings. They have managed to pick up four wins from their eight T20 Blast matches and are currently fourth in the North Group standings. Durham Cricket, who have already defeated Warwickshire Bears once this season, will be looking forward to picking up two valuable points from today's T20 Blast game as well.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire Bears

Will Rhodes (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Jacob Bethell, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock.

Durham Cricket

Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Harry Crawshaw, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley (WK), Ally Evans, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Liam Trevaskis.

Probable Playing XIs

Warwickshire Bears

Will Rhodes (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock.

Durham Cricket

Cameron Bancroft (C), David Bedingham, Ned Eckersley (WK), Graham Clark, Ben Stokes, Sean Dickson, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matthew Potts.

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire Bears vs Durham Cricket, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 26th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is a sporting one which has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball and the Edgbaston track has a true bounce which should help the bowlers in scalping wickets. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Anything around 170 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs DUR)

WAS vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Bedingham, Sam Hain, Pieter Malan, Ed Pollock, Graham Clark, Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Ben Stokes, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Matthew Potts.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Bedingham, Pieter Malan, Ed Pollock, Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Ben Stokes, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts.

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes.

Edited by Samya Majumdar