WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Quarterfinal 1

Warwickshire (WAS) will square against Essex (ESS) in the first quarter-final of the Vitality Blast 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HAM vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Warwickshire have been excellent in this tournament. They have managed to win 11 of their 14 matches in the group stage and topped the North Group. Essex, on the other hand, have had a start-and-stop kind of journey so far in the tournament. They managed to finish fourth in the South Group and qualified for the quarter-finals. They will now be playing the best team of the North Group in the quarterfinal.

Both teams will be eyeing a win to make it into the final four of the tournament.

WAS vs ESS Match Details

The first quarter-final of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on July 6 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs ESS, Quarter-final 1, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: July 6, 2023, Thursday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

WAS vs ESS Probable Playing XIs

WAS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAS Probable Playing XIs

A Davies, C Benjamin, Sam Hain, R Yates, J Bethell, Glenn Maxwell, Damn Mousley, Dominic Drakes, O Hannon Dalby, H Brookes, and J Lintott.

ESS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ESS Probable Playing XI

M Pepper, A Rossington, D Lawrence, F Khushi, M Critchley, Daniel Sams, P Walter, Simon Harmer, S Cook, S Snater, and A Beard.

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - A Davies

A Davies has been in great batting form in this tournament. He looks like the best pick for the match from the wicketkeeper's section.

Batter - Sam Hain

Sam Hain has been in great batting form in this tournament. He has scored runs consistently, making him the best batter pick in this match.

All-rounder - Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. His recent all-round form makes him the best pick for this match.

Bowler - Simon Harmer

Simon Harmer has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets regularly and that makes Harmer a great choice for the match.

WAS vs ESS match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been doing a great job with both the bat and the ball. He is in good all-round form and will be a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Dan Mousley

Dan Mousley is in a golden run in this edition of the Vitality Blast with both the bat and the ball. His recent all-round form makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WAS vs ESS, 1st Quarterfinal

Alex Davies

Sam Hain

Daniel Sams

Dan Mousley

Simon Harmer

WAS vs ESS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the new ball bowlers. Hence middle-order batters and bowlers who open the bowling will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Quarterfinal 1, Head-to-head Team

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Quarterfinal 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: Sam Hain, Robert Yates

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, M Critchley, P Walter, Daniel Sams, Dan Mousley

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, H Brookes, S Cook

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Quarterfinal 1, Grand League Team

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Quarterfinal 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: Sam Hain, Robert Yates

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, M Critchley, P Walter, Daniel Sams, Dan Mousley

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, H Brookes, S Cook

Poll : 0 votes