WAS vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing 11 Updates for Today's English County Championship Match - April 22nd, 2021

Round three of the English County Championship 2021 will see Warwickshire take on defending champions Essex at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Essex, led by Tom Westley, have been bang on the money as they sit at the top of the English County Championship points table. Their bowling attack has done well so far. Although they could only draw their first game, they come into the fixture on the back of a stunning win over Durham. With James Porter also in fine form, they will fancy a win against Warwickshire.

However, Warwickshire aren't far behind with one win in two English County Championship matches. Although Dominic Sibley's injury did hurt them in the previous game, they were able to muster a win against Nottinghamshire. But they will need to up their game against Essex, who have a very potent bowling attack.

With both teams looking to stamp their authority in the English County Championship, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at Edgbaston over the next few days.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire

Sam Hain, Dom Sibley, Matt Lamb, Rob Yates, Will Rhodes, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell, Michael Burgess, Danny Briggs, Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Dan Mousley

Essex

Tom Westley, Sir Alastair Cook, Feroze Khushi, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Nick Browne, James Porter, Matt Quinn, Adam Weather, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, Shane Snater and Ben Allison

Predicted Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (c), Rob Yates, Hanuma Vihari, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Dan Mousley, Olly Stone and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Essex

Tom Westley (c), Sir Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Daniel Lawrence, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Weather, Simon Harmer, Ben Allison, Sam Cook and James Porter

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Essex, Round 3

Date & Time: 22nd April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

An even contest between the bat and the ball beckons this week at Edgbaston. While there should be ample swing on offer for the new-ball bowlers, the batsmen should feel at ease once they weather the storm early on. The spinners could also have a say as the match progresses, with some turn on offer. Both teams would ideally look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions first up on Thursday.

English County Championship Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs ESS)

WAS vs ESS Dream11 Tips - English County Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Wheater, D Lawrence, H Vihari, S Hain, T Westley, S Harmer, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, J Porter, S Cook and O Stone

Captain: D Lawrence. Vice-captain: W Rhodes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Wheater, D Lawrence, H Vihari, S Hain, A Cook, S Harmer, T Bresnan, W Rhodes, J Porter, O Hannon-Dalby and O Stone

Captain: S Hain. Vice-captain: D Lawrence