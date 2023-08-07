WAS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats for England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 Group B Match

Warwickshire (WAR) will take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in a Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday, August 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WAS vs GLO Dream11 prediction.

Warwickshire started their England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 campaign with a win over Somerset. They hunted down 231 against Somerset with 6.2 overs to spare and four wickets in hand.

Gloucestershire, meanwhile, have played two matches, winning both. They beat Derbyshire by six wickets as they successfully chased down 299 before beating Northamptonshire by 23 runs.

WAS vs GLO Match Details, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023

The Group B match of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023 between Warwickshire and Gloucestershire will be played on August 7 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs GLO, England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023, Group B

Date & Time: August 7th 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

WAS vs GLO Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston in Birmingham is usually a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the new ball might just move around a bit as well.

WAS vs GLO Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Warwickshire Probable Playing XI: Robert Yates, Hamza Shaikh, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess, Ed Barnard, Kai Smith (wk), Ethan Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, George Garrett.

Gloucestershire Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Gloucestershire Probable Playing XI: Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Oliver Price, James Bracey (c & wk), Jack Taylor, Graeme van Buuren, Zafar Gohar, Anwar Ali, Ajeet Dale, Tom Price, Paul van Meekeren.

Today’s WAS vs GLO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

James Bracey (2 matches, 24 runs, 1 catch)

James Bracey has batted decently in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2023. The GLO wicketkeeper-batter has scored 24 runs at a strike rate of 120. He has taken one catch as well.

Top Batter Pick

Jack Taylor (2 matches, 58 runs)

Jack Taylor has accumulated 58 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 107.40.

Top All-rounder Pick

Graeme van Buuren (1 match, 108 runs)

Graeme van Buuren racked up 108 off 102 balls in the game against Northamptonshire with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Paul van Meekeren (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Paul van Meekeren has been in good form with the ball. He has returned with five wickets from two games at a strike rate of 24.0.

WAS vs GLO match captain and vice-captain choices

Oliver Price (2 matches, 139 runs, 0 wickets)

Oliver Price has been in excellent form with the bat. The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 139 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 91.44. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Ed Barnard (1 match, 94 runs, 1 wicket)

Ed Barnard produced a superb all-round performance in the last game. The WAS seam-bowling all-rounder returned with figures of 1/38 from seven overs and he also scored 94 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAS vs GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Oliver Price 139 runs & 0 wickets in 2 matches Ed Barnard 94 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Graeme van Buuren 108 runs in 1 match Paul van Meekeren 5 wickets in 2 matches Jake Lintott 3 wickets in 1 match

WAS vs GLO match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who could be key. Thus, the likes of Oliver Price, Ed Barnard, Graeme van Buuren, and Will Rhodes will be the ones to watch out for in the WAS vs GLO game.

WAS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WAS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batters: Robert Yates, Jack Taylor

All-rounders: Oliver Price (c), Ed Barnard (vc), Graeme van Buuren, Will Rhodes

Bowlers: Jake Lintott, Paul van Meekeren, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Ajeet Dale

WAS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: James Bracey

Batters: Robert Yates, Jack Taylor, Hamza Shaikh

All-rounders: Oliver Price, Ed Barnard, Graeme van Buuren (c), Tom Price

Bowlers: Jake Lintott (vc), Paul van Meekeren, Craig Miles