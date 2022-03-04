WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 2

The Warriors (WAS) will lock horns with the Hitters (HIT) in the second match of the MCA T20 Super Smash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The Warriors had a great start to their MCA T20 Super Smash campaign, winning their opening match against the Strikers by six wickets. They are currently placed atop the points table. The Hitters, meanwhile, will be looking to kick-start their campaign with a win on Friday.

WAS vs HIT Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Ammar Hazalan (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Vijay Unni, Sidarth Karthik, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Saleh Shadman.

HIT XI

Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Asby Tan Haris, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Muhammad Irfan, Arif Ullah.

Match Details

WAS vs HIT, Match 2, MCA T20 Super Smash

Date and Time: 4th March 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 135 runs.

Today’s WAS vs HIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem scored 40 runs in seven matches last season. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Friday.

Batters

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Warriors' Zulkifle is a reliable top-order batter who scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 116.67 against the Strikers.

Syed Aziz: Aziz was just unstoppable last season as he smashed 295 runs at a strike rate of 157.75 in his seven outings for the Hitters.

All-rounders

Syazrul Ezat Idrus: Idrus scalped 16 wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 while also scoring 45 runs in eight matches last season. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy is a quality all-rounder who failed to impress against the Strikers. But he is expected to contribute well on Friday.

Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh: Singh picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.34 in eight matches last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Vijay Unni: Unni will lead the Warriors' bowling attack against the Hitters on Friday. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 against the Strikers.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Unni (WAS) - 71 points

Amir Azim Abd Shukor (WAS) - 45 points

Zubaidi Zulkifle (WAS) - 36 points

Wahib Zada (WAS) - 35 points

Sidarth Karthik (WAS) - 19 points

Important Stats for WAS vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

Vijay Unni: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.25

Amir Azim Abd Shukor: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 85.29

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 21 runs in 1 match; SR - 116.67

Wahib Zada: 23 runs in 1 match; SR - 153.33

Sidarth Karthik: 8 runs in 1 match; SR - 114.29

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Smash)

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Wahib Zada, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Vijay Unni.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Sidarth Karthik, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Vijay Unni, Arif Ullah.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Syazrul Ezat Idrus.

Edited by Samya Majumdar