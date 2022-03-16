WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 8

The Warriors (WAS) will be up against the Hitters (HIT) in the eighth match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The Warriors have lost three out of their four MCA T20 Super Series matches and are currently at the bottom of the points table. The Hitters, on the other hand, have also lost two out of their four MCA T20 Super Series matches, while their remaining two fixtures were abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings.

WAS vs HIT Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Sharvin Muniandy (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (WK), Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Mod Nazril Abd Rahman, Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Mohammad Afiq, Wahib Zada, Saleh Shadman.

HIT XI

Muhammad Syahadat Ramil (C), Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Khairullah, Anil Thakur, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Muhammad Faisal, Pavandeep Singh, Vishvaruben Kumar.

Match Details

WAS vs HIT, Match 8, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 106 runs.

Today’s WAS vs HIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 103.92. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Syed Aziz: Aziz is currently the Hitters' leading run-scorer with 91 runs from two matches.

Ahmad Zubaidi: Zubaidi has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in the MCA T20 Super Series. He has scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 102.70 in three outings.

All-rounders

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy has impressed everyone with his all-round performances, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 145-plus, while also picking up two wickets in three matches.

Muhammad Syahadat Ramil: Ramil can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Amir Azim: Azim has scored 41 runs and also picked up two wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Muhammad Irfan Rana: Rana has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.33. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

Sharvin Muniandy (WAS) - 188 points

Amir Azim (WAS) - 132 points

Syed Aziz (HIT) - 128 points

Wahib Zada (WAS) - 126 points

Vijay Unni (WAS) - 121 points

Important Stats for WAS vs HIT Dream11 prediction team

Sharvin Muniandy: 90 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 145.16 and ER - 9.73

Amir Azim: 41 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 91.11 and ER - 9.00

Syed Aziz: 91 runs in 2 matches; SR - 171.70

Wahib Zada: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 102.63 and ER - 7.33

Muhammad Irfan Rana: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.33

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Series)

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz, Saleh Shadman, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Wahib Zada, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Abdul Rashid.

Captain: Syed Aziz. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

WAS vs HIT Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Haqqiem, Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Zubaidi, Syed Aziz, Saleh Shadman, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Pavandeep Singh, Amir Azim, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Irfan Rana.

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar