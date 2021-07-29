WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Warwickshire will take on Leicestershire in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 29th July at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Warwickshire have had a poor tournament so far, having managed to win only one game out of three and are in seventh position in the points table. After two consecutive losses, they secured their first win as they defeated Derbyshire by eight wickets (DLS) in their last encounter.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table with one win and one loss. They were handed a seven-wicket defeat by Yorkshire in their last game and will look to make a comeback this time.

WAS vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (C), Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, George Garrett, Karl Carver, Jordan Bulpitt, Manraj Johal

Leicestershire

Rishi Patel, George Rhodes, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill (C) (wk), Arron Lilley, Louis Kimber, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Mike, Edward Barnes, Dieter Klein, Chris Wright

Match Details

WAS vs LEI, Royal One Day Cup

Date and Time: 29th July, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground offers a great deal of assistance to the bowlers. The pacers get initial movement and bounce, whereas spinners come into play in the later stages of the match.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s WAS vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess: Burgess has been a dependable wicketkeeper-batsman for Warwickshire. He played a crucial knock of 73 runs in the first game and his solidarity will be key for the team.

Batsmen

Marcus Harris: Harris has been in tremendous form as he smashed a half-century in the first game followed by a century against Yorkshire.

Robert Yates: Yates has been a key member of Warwickshire, scoring a century in the first game and a half-century in the last.

All-rounders

Will Rhodes: Rhodes has contributed to both the departments so far. He scored a brilliant 75 in the first game backed by a three-wicket haul.

Jacob Bethell: Bethell has been an excellent performer, especially with the ball. He has eight wickets under his belt so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Ethan Brookes: Brookes has performed decently and can be a crucial player for his side. He has four wickets to his name so far in the competition.

Dieter Klein: Klein is a key bowler for Leicestershire and can pick up important wickets. So far, he has two wickets to his name in as many matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell- 307 points

Marcus Harris- 247 points

Robert Yates- 238 points

Lewis Hill- 226 points

Ed Pollock- 189 points

Important stats for WAS vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell - 3 matches, 8 wickets

Marcus Harris - 2 matches, 202 runs

Robert Yates - 2 matches, 163 runs

Lewis Hill - 2 matches, 159 runs

Ed Pollock - 3 matches, 134 runs

WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today

WAS vs LEI Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Arron Lilley, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnes, Ethan Brookes, Manraj Johal

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-Captain: Will Rhodes

WAS vs LEI Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Marcus Harris, Lewis Hill, Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Rishi Patel, Will Rhodes, Jacob Bethell, Dieter Klein, Ethan Brookes, Chris Wright

Captain: Marcus Harris. Vice-Captain: Robert Yates

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava