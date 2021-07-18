WAS vs NOR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Match – July 18th, 2021

Warwickshire will take on Northamptonshire in the 123rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast.

Warwickshire, also known as Birmingham Bears, are placed fifth in the North Group table of the T20 Blast. They have won six games and have lost six games as well. With 13 points, they are six points behind Nottinghamshire at the top of the table. Birmingham Bears defeated Worcestershire by 17 runs in their most recent match.

Northamptonshire are rooted at the rock-bottom of the T20 Blast table. They have won four matches and have lost seven games. With nine points, they are level on points with Derbyshire but have the worst Net Run Rate of -0.887.

Squads to choose from:

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Kyle Mayers, Robert Yates, Carlos Brathwaite, Michael Burgess (wk), Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott, Jacob Bethell, Dominic Sibley, Tim Bresnan

Northamptonshire

Ben Curran, Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Josh Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Saif Zaib, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Alex Wakely

Predicted Playing 11

Warwickshire

Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Kyle Mayers, Robert Yates, Carlos Brathwaite, Michael Burgess (wk), Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott

Northamptonshire

Ben Curran, Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Josh Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Mohammad Nabi, Saif Zaib, Wayne Parnell, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Brandon Glover, Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire, 123rd match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 18th July, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is balanced and both bowlers and batsmen are likely to find assistance. Pacers can expect a lot of swing and bounce from the track and the average first innings score here is 150.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Hain, Rob Keogh, Ed Pollock, Josh Cobb, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Craig Miles, Graeme White, Danny Briggs, Tom Taylor

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite, Vice-Captain: Will Rhodes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Hain, Rob Keogh, Ed Pollock, Josh Cobb, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Mohammad Nabi, Craig Miles, Graeme White, Danny Briggs

Captain: Sam Hain, Vice-Captain: Ricardo Vasconcelos

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava