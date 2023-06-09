WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

The 66th fixture of the English T20 Blast league will be played between Warwickshire and Northamptonshire on June 9 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. This is a North Group fixture which is expected to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Warwickshire started their campaign strong but seemed to have lost their way later. They haven’t had the best of the outings off late, having lost their last three games. Despite their poor run, they still hold the third position in the points table and are sitting with a formidable Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.692.

On the other hand, Northamptonshire have had a topsy-turvy time and find themselves in the eighth position in the points table. Their NRR is a dismal -0.536. A win here can surely help them advance further in the points table. However, they will need to play very well to get past a resurgent Warwickshire side.

As we build up to this exciting fixture, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

WAS vs NOR Squad for Today's Match

Warwickshire Squad

Moeen Ali (c), Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Olly Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Glenn Maxwell, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Chris Woakes, Rob Yates.

Northamptonshire Squad

Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Emilio Gay, Graeme White, Rob Keogh, Alex Russell

#3 Glenn Maxwell (WAS) - 9 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Glenn Maxwell is a very destructive T20 batsman who can take the game away from the opposition in the blink of an eye. He has all the shots in the book to terrorize any high-quality bowling attack. He is yet to find his best this season but has played a few decent cameos at a strike rate of 142.

Maxwell has proven to be quite an asset with the ball and has picked up four wickets at an impressive strike rate of 19.5. It also includes his best bowling figures of 2/19. He is a true match-winner for his side and thus, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your WAR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Chris Lynn (NOR) - 8.5 credits

BBL - Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars

Chris Lynn is in red-hot form for Northamptonshire this season and has scored 209 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 34.83. He also smashed a swashbuckling century of 110* this season which steamrolled Leicestershire’s bowling attack.

Lynn has the potential to outclass any bowling attack, which is why he should feature in your WAR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match as the captain or vice-captain for your team.

#1 Sam Hain (WAS) - 8.5 credits

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Hain is the highest run scorer for Warwickshire this season. He has looked in threatening form and has amassed 382 runs in seven innings at an explosive strike rate of over 175. He averages almost 55 with the bat with four 50-plus scores to his name.

Hain is in rock-solid form and given his consistency, he is someone you should consider as a captain or vice-captain for the WAR vs NOR Dream11 prediction match.

