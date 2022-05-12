WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One 2022 Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Northamptonshire (NOR) in a County Championship Division One 2022 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Thursday.

Both teams are in the middle of the points table. Warwickshire are sixth with 50 points. They have one win, one loss and two draws to their name. Meanwhile, Northamptonshire have three draws and a loss and presently find themselves in seventh spot with 40 points.

WAS vs NOR Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire: Chris Benjamin, Alex Davies, Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Danny Briggs, Nathan McAndrew, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Northamptonshire: Ricardo Vasconcelos (c), Will Young, Emilio Gay, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Simon Kerrigan, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson.

Match Details

WAS vs NOR, County Championship Division One

Date & Time: May 12th 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is usually a good one to bat on. While there could be some movement for the pacers early on, the spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s WAS vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Burgess has been batting really well in the County Championship Division One 2022, having mustered 390 runs at an average of 65.00.

Batters

Dom Sibley was superb in Warwickshire's last encounter, scoring 142 not out and 41 in the two innings against Lancashire.

Will Young has looked solid with the bat, amassing 197 runs in five innings.

All-rounder

Rob Keogh has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 309 runs in seven innings in addition to taking 10 wickets.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson has been in top form with the ball, picking up 18 wickets in four County Championship Division One 2022 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Michael Burgess (WAS)

Will Young (NOR)

Rob Keogh (NOR)

Dom Sibley (WAS)

Danny Briggs (WAS)

Important stats for WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Dom Sibley: 271 runs

Michael Burgess: 390 runs & 14 catches

Danny Briggs: 11 wickets

Will Young: 197 runs

Rob Keogh: 309 runs & 10 wickets

Ben Sanderson: 18 wickets

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction (County Championship Division One)

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire - County Championship Division One 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Will Young, Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Rob Keogh, Luke Proctor, Will Rhodes, Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Danny Briggs, Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Captain: Dom Sibley. Vice-captain: Will Young.

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Northamptonshire - County Championship Division One 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Emilio Gay, Will Young, Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Rob Keogh, Luke Proctor, Will Rhodes, Ben Sanderson, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs.

Captain: Rob Keogh. Vice-captain: Danny Briggs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar