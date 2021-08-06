WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will see Warwickshire take on Northamptonshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.

Warwickshire have blown hot and cold this season with two wins in five Royal London One-Day Cup games so far. They will be eyeing a return to winning ways at the expense of Northamptonshire, who should prove to be a handful for Will Rhodes and co. today.

WAS vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Ed Pollock, Rob Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matt Lamb, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Karl Carver, George Garrett and Manraj Johal

NOR XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos (c&wk), Emilio Gay, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Greame White, Ben Sanderson, Jack White and Freddie Heldreich

Match Details

WAS vs NOR, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 6th August 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Edgbaston with little to no help on offer for the pacers. Although there is some turn available for the spinners, the batters should look to go on the attack from ball one. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally eying a score in excess of 300. Both teams will also look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today's WAS vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ricardo Vasconcelos: Although star batter Ricardo Vasconcelos has been in decent form this summer, he is due for a big score at the top of the order. Bank on the Northamptonshire wicket-keeper to come up with a good performance in today's fixture.

Batsman

Rob Yates: Rob Yates' explosive batting ability has already had an impact in the Royal London One-Day Cup with over 200 runs to his name in four games. Given the nature of the pitch, Yates is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Will Rhodes: Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes has been decent with both the bat and ball in this tournament. With his experience playing into his favor, he is a must-have in your WAS vs NOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ben Sanderson: Northants lead pacer Ben Sanderson's ability to swing the new ball has already yielded him a heap of wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Although conditions aren't as helpful for swing bowling, Sanderson has several variations to bank on, especially in the death overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell (WAS) - 438 points

Rob Yates (WAS) - 359 points

Will Rhodes (WAS) - 345 points

Jack White (NOR) - 245 points

Ben Sanderson (NOR) - 223 points

Important stats for WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Ed Pollock: 163 runs in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games

Jack White: Seven wickets in three Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl SR: 13.71

Robert Yates: 246 runs in four Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bat Average: 61.50

Ben Sanderson: Seven wickets in four Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl Average: 18.14

Jacob Bethell: Nine wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 games; Bowl Average: 21.00

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Vasconcelos, R Yates, M Lamb, B Curran, R Keogh, J Bethell, W Rhodes, T Taylor, J White, E Brookes and B Sanderson

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: R Vasconcelos

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Vasconcelos, R Yates, E Pollock, B Curran, R Keogh, J Bethell, W Rhodes, T Taylor, J White, M Johal and B Sanderson

Captain: W Rhodes. Vice-captain: R Keogh

Edited by Samya Majumdar