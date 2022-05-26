WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 4

Warwickshire will take on Northamptonshire in the fourth match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday.

Warwickshire somehow managed to finish fourth in the North Group standings. However, they lost their quarter-final clash against Kent by 21 runs. Carlos Brathwaite is their new skipper this time around and the side have got some exciting players in the squad.

Northamptonshire had a forgettable campaign in the Vitality Blast last year. They finished at the bottom of the North Group standings with nine points. They have managed to sign Australian star Chris Lynn as their overseas player.

WAS vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Paul Stirling, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Alex Davies (wk), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott

NOR XI

Chris Lynn, Ben Curran, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Joss Cobb (c), Rob Keogh, Lewis McManus (wk), Matthew Kelly, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Alex Russell

Match Details

WAS vs NOR, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: May 26, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers will find purchase initially and both sides will want to chase at this venue after winning the toss.

Today’s WAS vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Benjamin could prove to be the X factor as a wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He featured in only two games last season and scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 165.11.

Batters

Sam Hain is an experienced player who is no stranger to performing in the Vitality Blast. He was the leading run-scorer for Warwickshire in the previous edition with 398 runs in 13 innings, including four half-centuries.

All-rounders

Carlos Brathwaite is a brilliant all-rounder who was in excellent form last year. He had scored 183 runs in 10 innings and had also scalped 18 wickets at an economy of 8.16. Brathwaite could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Danny Briggs is pretty effective in this format of the game. He has scalped 15 wickets in 13 matches in the previous edition of the competition and had a stunning economy rate of 7.04.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Chris Lynn (NOR)

Carlos Brathwaite (WAS)

Danny Briggs (WAS)

Sam Hain (WAS)

Paul Stirling (WAS)

Important stats for WAS vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Carlos Brathwaite: 183 runs and 18 wickets last season

Danny Briggs: 15 wickets last season

Sam Hain: 398 runs last season

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Benjamin, Lewis McManus, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Rob Keogh, Danny Briggs, Matthew Kelly, Olly Stone, Ben Sanderson

Captain: Carlos Brathwaite Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Lewis McManus, Adam Hose, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Josh Cobb, Danny Briggs, Matthew Kelly, Olly Stone

Captain: Sam Hain Vice-Captain: Danny Briggs

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar