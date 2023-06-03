WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Warwickshire (WAS) square off against Nottinghamshire (NOT) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Warwickshire have had a good tournament so far. They have played five matches and have managed to win four of them. Warwickshire are currently at the top of the table and will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table with a win in this match.

Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have played five matches in the tournament and have lost three of them. They are currently placed seventh in the points table and will be looking to improve their position with a win in this match.

WAS vs NOT Match Details

The 42nd game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 3 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs NOT, Match 42, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 3, 2023, Saturday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

WAS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

WAS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAS Probable Playing XI

C Benjamin, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, E Barnard, Danny Briggs, J Lintott, Craig Miles, and H Brookes.

NOT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NOT Probable Playing XI

Joe Clarke, T Moores, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, M Montgomery, S Patel, S Mullaney, L James, Shaheen Shah Afridi, C McKerr, and M Carter.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies

Alex Davies has looked in good touch in the matches that he has played so far. He is yet to go big but will be a more or less safe pick for the match from the wicketkeepers section.

Batter

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been in good form with the bat. The right-handed batter has got starts and will be looking to convert a start into a big one in this match.

All-rounder

Steven Mullaney

Steven Mullaney can be useful for his team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings of the match, making him a safe pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

Danny Briggs

Danny Briggs has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up regular wickets and will be a safe pick from the bowler's section for this match.

WOR vs YOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has been in good touch so far. But he has not got something big yet and will be rearing to do so in this match. Hales will be a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Danny Briggs

Danny Briggs has been in good wicket-taking form this tournament. His recent form makes him a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WAS vs NOT, Match 42

Alex Davies

Alex Hales

Sam Hain

Steven Mullaney

Danny Briggs

WAS vs NOT Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Edgbaston will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Top-order batters might be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Head-to-head Team

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley

All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, C Miles, H Brookes, Shaheen Afridi

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Grand League Team

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley

All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Steven Mullaney

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, C Miles, H Brookes, Shaheen Afridi

Poll : 0 votes