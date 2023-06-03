WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Warwickshire (WAS) square off against Nottinghamshire (NOT) at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Warwickshire have had a good tournament so far. They have played five matches and have managed to win four of them. Warwickshire are currently at the top of the table and will look to strengthen their position at the top of the table with a win in this match.
Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, have played five matches in the tournament and have lost three of them. They are currently placed seventh in the points table and will be looking to improve their position with a win in this match.
WAS vs NOT Match Details
The 42nd game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 3 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WAS vs NOT, Match 42, Vitality Blast 2023
Date and Time: June 3, 2023, Saturday; 11.00 pm IST.
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
WAS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs
WAS Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
WAS Probable Playing XI
C Benjamin, Alex Davies, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, E Barnard, Danny Briggs, J Lintott, Craig Miles, and H Brookes.
NOT Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
NOT Probable Playing XI
Joe Clarke, T Moores, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, M Montgomery, S Patel, S Mullaney, L James, Shaheen Shah Afridi, C McKerr, and M Carter.
WAS vs NOT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Alex Davies
Alex Davies has looked in good touch in the matches that he has played so far. He is yet to go big but will be a more or less safe pick for the match from the wicketkeepers section.
Batter
Alex Hales
Alex Hales has been in good form with the bat. The right-handed batter has got starts and will be looking to convert a start into a big one in this match.
All-rounder
Steven Mullaney
Steven Mullaney can be useful for his team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings of the match, making him a safe pick from the all-rounder section for this match.
Bowler
Danny Briggs
Danny Briggs has been in good form with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up regular wickets and will be a safe pick from the bowler's section for this match.
Alex Hales
Alex Hales
Alex Hales has been in good touch so far. But he has not got something big yet and will be rearing to do so in this match. Hales will be a good pick as the captain or vice-captain for the match.
Danny Briggs
Danny Briggs has been in good wicket-taking form this tournament. His recent form makes him a rather safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for WAS vs NOT, Match 42
Alex Davies
Alex Hales
Sam Hain
Steven Mullaney
Danny Briggs
WAS vs NOT Match Expert Tips
The pitch at Edgbaston will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Top-order batters might be good picks for the match.
WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies
Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley
All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Steven Mullaney
Bowlers: Danny Briggs, C Miles, H Brookes, Shaheen Afridi
WAS vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies
Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley
All-rounders: Glen Maxwell, Steven Mullaney
Bowlers: Danny Briggs, C Miles, H Brookes, Shaheen Afridi
