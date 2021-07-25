WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction:  Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for Royal London One Day Cup 

Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire will lock horns in the Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Warwickshire had a forgetful outing in their tournament opener against Glamorgan as they lost the game by two wickets. Captain Michael Burgess and Chris Benjamin's half-centuries helped Warwickshire post 221 runs. Glamorgan chased down the total in 49.4 overs. Jacob Bethell impressed for Warwickshire with four wickets.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire are strong favorites to win this tournament. However, they are without their star players for this encounter and they will aim to make it count. They ended the 2019 season as semi-finalists after losing to eventual champions Somerset. With more impressive performances, they will be keen to go one step further this season.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire

Adam Hose, Dan Mousley, Dominic Sibley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Matthew Lamb, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Kyle Mayers, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed, Peter Trego, Sol Budinger, Dan Christian, Joey Evison, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Jake Ball, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Stuart Broad, Toby Pettman, Tom Barber, Zak Chappell

WAS vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Chris Benjamin, Ed Pollock, Matthew Lamb, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Kiel van Vollenhoven, Michael Burgess, Ashish Chakrapani, Manraj Johal, Ryan Sidebottom, George Garrett

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Ben Compton, Haseeb Hameed, Peter Trego, Joey Evison, Lyndon James, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Luke Fletcher, Stuart Broad, Zak Chappell

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Group B

Date and Time (IST): 25th July, 3:30 PM

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch report

A good batting-friendly surface will welcome both sides at Edgbaston, Birmingham. While there will be some turn on offer, the shorter boundaries should play into the hands of the batsmen.

Interestingly, the venue has a good record for teams batting second. Hence, captains winning the toss would love to chase on this surface.

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Chris Benjamin, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Joey Evison, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Broad, Dane Paterson, Ethan Brookes

Captain: Jacob Bethell Vice-captain: Michael Burgess

WAS vs NOT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Peter Trego, Ben Slater, Haseeb Hameed, Ed Pollock, Jacob Bethell, Lyndon James, Ryan Sidebottom, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson, Ethan Brookes

Captain: Lyndon James Vice-captain: Peter Trego

Edited by Prem Deshpande