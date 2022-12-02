WAS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial One-Day, Match 2

The 2nd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will see the Warriors (WAS) locking horns with the North West Dragons (NWD) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, December 2.

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament and will be eager to start the season on a positive note. The North West Dragons are in red-hot form as they have won three of their last five matches in other domestic leagues.

Warriors will give it their all to win the match but the North West Dragons have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAS vs NWD Match Details

The 2nd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will be played on December 2 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

WAS vs NWD, Match 2

Date and Time: 2nd December 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch.

WAS vs NWD Form Guide

WAS - Will be playing their first match

NWD - Will be playing their first match

WAS vs NWD Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rudi Second (wk & c), Diego Rosier, Jordan Hermann, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Tiaan van Vuuren, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Beyers Swanepoel, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

NWD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn ©, Lesego Senokwane, Jan Coetzer, Shaylen Pillay, Delano Potgieter, Senuran Muthusamy, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka.

WAS vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Second

R Second is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. N Van Den Bergh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

W Marshall

W Marshall and H Kuhn are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Hermann has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy

M Jansen and S Muthusamy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Potgieter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Jansen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Jansen and B Swanepoel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Ndwandwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAS vs NWD match captain and vice-captain choices

M Jansen

M Jansen is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

H Kuhn

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make H Kuhn the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for WAS vs NWD, Match 2

J Hermann

H Kuhn

M Jansen

S Muthusamy

D Potgieter

Warriors vs North West Dragons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Van Den Bergh, R Second.

Batters: W Marshall, J Hermann, H Kuhn.

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, M Jansen, D Potgieter.

Bowlers: T Ndwandwa, B Swanepoel, D Jansen.

Warriors vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Second.

Batters: W Marshall, J Hermann, W Lubbe.

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, M Jansen, D Potgieter, G Stuurman.

Bowlers: R Meyer, B Swanepoel, D Jansen.

