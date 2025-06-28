WAS vs SF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Major League Cricket 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will see Washington Freedom (WF) squaring off against San Francisco Unicorns (SF). Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas will host the clash on Sunday, June 29. Here's all you need to know about the WF vs SF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The San Francisco Unicorns have won all of their last six matches and have already qualified for the playoffs. The Washington Freedom, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. If they win today, they will be the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. San Francisco Unicorns have won two matches while Washington Freedom have won three.

WF vs SF Match Details

The 19th match of the Major League Cricket 2025 will be played on June 29 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas at 1:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WF vs SF, 19th Match

Date and Time: 29th June 2025, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

Pitch Report

The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas is balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with pacers taking more wickets than spinners. The last match played at this venue was between Seattle Orcas and MI New York, where a total of 475 runs were scored at a total of 11 wickets.

WF vs SF Form Guide

WF - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

SF - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

WF vs SF Probable Playing XI

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell ©, Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Jack Edwards, Obus Pienaar, lan Holland, Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar

SF Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Short ©, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf

WF vs SF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

F Allen

F Allen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 298 runs in the last five matches. A Gous is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match, which is expected to be a nail-biting one.

Batters

J Fraser McGurk

G Maxwell and J Fraser McGurk are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Fraser McGurk is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 230 runs in the last six matches. S Krishnamurthy is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Short

M Owen and M Short are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Short will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 204 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches. J Edwards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

H Rauf

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are X Bartlett and H Rauf. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. H Rauf is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 16 wickets and smashed 34 runs in the last six matches. S Netravalkar is another good bowler for today's match.

WF vs SF match captain and vice-captain choices

M Owen

M Owen is one of the most crucial picks from Washington Freedom as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken nine wickets and smashed 288 runs in the last six matches.

M Short

M Short is no doubt another good pick from the San Francisco Unicorns squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 204 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for WF vs SF, 19th Match

M Short

G Maxwell

M Owen

H Rauf

F Allen

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: F Allen, A Gous

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, G Maxwell

All-rounders: M Short, R Ravindra, R Shepherd, J Edwards, M Owen

Bowlers: H Rauf, X Bartlett

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: F Allen

Batters: J Fraser McGurk, G Maxwell

All-rounders: M Short, R Ravindra, R Shepherd, J Edwards, M Owen, I Holland, H Khan

Bowlers: H Rauf

