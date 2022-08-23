WAS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Match 67

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Somerset (SOM) in match 67 of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Tuesday, August 23, at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Neither of the teams have had a great season so far. Somerset have lost all of their last seven games. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have won four of their last seven games and are currently placed fifth in the points table with six points.

Somerset will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Warwickshire are a far better team and have played well in the last few games. Warwickshire are expected to win the match.

WAS vs SOM Match Details

The 67th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 will be played on August 23 at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs SOM, Match 67

Date and Time: August 23, 2022, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham is well-balanced, where there are enough opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on the pitch was between Warwickshire and Durham, where a total of 502 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

WAS vs SOM Form Guide

WAS - Won four of their last seven matches

SOM - Lost all of their last seven matches

WAS vs SOM Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

Dominic Sibley, Will Rhodes, Kai Smith (wk), Ethan Brookes, Matthew Lamb, Robert Yates, Hamza Shaikh, George Maddy, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon, George Garrett.

SOM Playing XI

George Scott, Matt Renshaw, James Rew (wk), Joshua Thomas, George Bartlett, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Andrew Umeed, Jack Brooks, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Harding.

WAS vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Rew (7 matches, 211 runs)

J Rew is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has been among the runs. He is also doing well behind the wickets, so he can give a lot of points from catches too.

Batters

R Yates (7 matches, 387 runs, 1 wicket)

R Yates and D Sibley are the two best batsmen choices for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw is another good pick for today's match as he smashed 120 runs in the match against Middlesex.

All-rounders

W Rhodes (7 matches, 312 runs, 9 wickets)

W Rhodes and K Aldridge are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Goldsworthy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Hannon (7 matches, 14 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Brooks and O Hannon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Norwell is another good pick for the Dream11 team as he took 2 wickets in the last match against Durham.

WAS vs SOM match captain and vice-captain choices

R Yates

R Yates is batting well in this year's English One Day Cup as well as the pitch is good for batting, so he is the best captaincy pick for today's match. He has already scored 387 runs and is also expected to bowl a few overs.

W Rhodes

Like R Yates, W Rhodes will also bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs. Fans can expect him to play a big knock given that this wicket favor the batters. His ability to fetch wickets in death overs can help you gain additional points.

5 Must-Picks for WAS vs SOM, Match 67

O Hannin - 14 wickets

M Renshaw - 271 runs

R Yates - 387 runs and one wicket

W Rhodes - 312 runs and 9 wickets

K Aldridge - 11 runs and 12 wickets

Warwickshire vs Somerset Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four batters who will bat in the top order. Having a batter as captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Rew

Batters: M Renshaw, R Yates, D Sibley

All-rounders: K Aldridge, W Rhodes

Bowlers: O Hannon, J Brooks, G Garrett, L Norwell, A Ogborne

Warwickshire vs Somerset Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Rew

Batters: M Renshaw, R Yates, D Sibley, M Lamb

All-rounders: K Aldridge, W Rhodes, L Goldsworthy

Bowlers: O Hannon, J Brooks, L Norwell

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das