WAS vs STK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 1

The Warriors (WAS) will lock horns with the Strikers (STK) in the opening match of the MCA T20 Super Smash at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Warriors had a decent season last time out, finishing the group stages in third place with two wins from their six matches. The Strikers, on the other hand, were brilliant throughout the tournament, finishing atop the standings with four wins from six games. Both teams reached the final, where the Strikers registered a thumping nine-wicket victory over the Warriors.

WAS vs STK Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Ammar Hazalan (WK), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Rizwan Haider, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Vijay Unni, Sidarth Karthik, Nazril Rahman, Saleh Shadman.

STK XI

Virandeep Singh (WK), Sumit Potbhare, Ainool Hafizs, Fitri Sham, Michael Masih, Dhivendran Mogan, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Shankar Sathish, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Anas Malik.

Match Details

WAS vs STK, MCA T20 Super Series, Match 1

Date and Time: 3rd March 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Anything around the 140-run mark should be a par score on this ground.

Today’s WAS vs STK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Virandeep Singh: Singh was the top run-scorer for the Strikers last season, amassing 278 runs in eight matches.

Batters

Zubaidi Zulkifle: Zulkifle was in brilliant form last season, smashing 179 runs at a strike rate of 158.41 in nine matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Thursday.

Shankar Sathish: Shankar scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 85.94 in eight matches. He can prove to be a great utility pick today.

All-rounders

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy is a quality all-rounder who scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 128.44 in nine matches last season.

Ainool Hafizs: Hafizs scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in seven matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Thursday.

Bowlers

Abdul Rashid Ahad: Ahad picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.50, while also scoring 84 runs last season. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Aimal Khan: Khan will lead the Strikers' bowling attack on Thursday. He scalped 14 wickets and scored 114 runs in eight matches last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs STK Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh (STK)

Zubaidi Zulkifle (WAS)

Sharvin Muniandy (WAS)

Ainool Hafizs (STK)

Abdul Rashid Ahad (WAS)

Important Stats for WAS vs STK Dream11 prediction team

Virandeep Singh: 278 runs in 8 matches; SR - 129.91

Zubaidi Zulkifle: 179 runs in 9 matches; SR - 158.41

Sharvin Muniandy: 271 runs in 9 matches; SR - 128.44

Ainool Hafizs: 135 runs in 7 matches; SR - 125.00

Abdul Rashid Ahad: 84 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 115.07 and ER - 8.50

WAS vs STK Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Super Smash)

WAS vs STK Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Anas Malik, Sidarth Karthik, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Ainool Hafizs, Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Aimal Khan.

Captain: Ainool Hafizs. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

WAS vs STK Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Shankar Sathish, Sidarth Karthik, Sharvin Muniandy, Ainool Hafizs, Rizwan Haider, Michael Masih, Dhivendran Mogan, Abdul Rashid Ahad, Aimal Khan.

Captain: Ainool Hafizs. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

Edited by Samya Majumdar