WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English County Championship Round 4 Match

The fourth round of the English County Championship 2023 will see Warwickshire (WAS) take on Surrey (SUR) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, April 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction.

Both Warwickshire and Surrey have had solid starts to their County seasons, with no losses in their first two matches. While Warwickshire's last home outing saw them thump Kent by an innings and 14 runs, Surrey's top order led them to a resounding nine-wicket win in their last fixture.

Although Warwickshire have a decent home record, they will start as underdogs against a well-balanced and experienced Surrey unit. The likes of Dom Sibley and Sean Abbott will hold the key for Surrey, who are amongst the favorites to win the title this season.

With both sides looking to continue their momentum, another riveting contest is on the cards in Birmingham.

WAS vs SUR Match Details

Warwickshire and Surrey will lock horns in the fourth round of the English County Championship on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs SUR, English County Championship Division 1, Round 4

Date and Time: April 27th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

WAS vs SUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Warwickshire injury/team news

No injury concerns for Warwickshire.

Warwickshire probable playing 11

Rob Yates, Alex Davies, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess (wk), Ed Barnard, Chris Woakes, Hasan Ali, Chris Rushworth and Oliver Hannon-Dalby.

Surrey injury/team news

No injury concerns for Surrey.

Surrey probable playing 11

Rory Burns (c), Dom Sibley, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Jamie Smith (wk), Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes, Kemar Roach and Daniel Worrall.

WAS vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ollie Pope (2 matches, 264 runs, Average: 88.00)

Ollie Pope has been in brilliant form for Surrey this season, scoring 264 runs in two matches so far. He comes into the game on the back of a fine hundred against Hampshire.

Given his form, both for Surrey and England, in this format, he is a top pick for your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rob Yates (2 matches, 130 runs, Average: 65.00)

Rob Yates has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat for Warwickshire this season. He has 130 runs in two matches, averaging 65.00 at the top of the order.

With Yates boasting 14 scores of 50 or more in 45 matches, he is a good addition to your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 20.71)

Sean Abbott has had his moments in this tournament for Surrey, picking up seven wickets in two matches. Abbott is averaging 20.71 with the ball, holding him in good stead. Abbott also has scores of 42 and 52 in his two outings with the bat.

Given his all-around ability, Abbott is a must-have in your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Oliver Hannon-Dalby (2 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 16.70)

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has been Warwickshire's best bowler with 10 wickets in two matches. He has a bowling average of 16.70 and has picked up at least two wickets in every innings he has bowled in this tournament.

With Oliver Hannon-Dalby set to play his 100th first-class match against Surrey, he is a decent addition to your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

WAS vs SUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Dom Sibley

Dominic Sibley is slowly finding his feet this season, scoring 136 runs in four innings. Sibley is one of the most prolific runscorers on the domestic circuit with an average of 38.93 in first-class cricket.

With Sibley having ample experience playing in Birmingham from his time with the Warwickshire Bears, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

Sam Hain

Sam Hain has been sensational with the bat for the Bears, scoring 284 runs in two matches so far. Hain put in a fine display against Hampshire, scoring 165 runs in the top order.

With Hain capable of scoring big runs in this format, he is a top captaincy choice for your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ollie Pope 264 runs in 2 matches Sam Hain 284 runs in 2 matches Oliver Hannon-Dalby 10 wickets in 2 matches

WAS vs SUR match expert tips

Daniel Worrall has led the Surrey bowling attack efficiently this season. He has nine wickets in two matches, using the new ball and conditions to good effect. With Worrall capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a fine differential pick for your WAS vs SUR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess

Batters: Dom Sibley (c), Sam Hain (vc), Ollie Pope, Rob Yates

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Ed Barnard, Cam Steel

Bowlers: Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Sean Abbott, Daniel Worrall

WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batters: Rory Burns, Sam Hain, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Chris Woakes (c), Ed Barnard, Cam Steel

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Sean Abbott (vc), Daniel Worrall

