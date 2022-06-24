WAS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Worcestershire (WOR) in the North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

Warwickshire have played exceptionally well in this year's tournament and are currently placed in second position in the North Group points table.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are the worst performing team in the North Group as they have won only one of their last 11 matches.

Worcestershire would love to make a comeback in this tournament, but Warwickshire are a much better team with more experienced players and are expected to win this fixture.

WAS vs WOR Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott and Craig Miles

WOR Playing XI

Ed Pollock, Brett D’Oliveira, Colin Munro (c), Ed Barnard, Kashif Ali, Gareth Roderick (wk), Jake Libby, Dwayne Bravo, Charlie Morris, Mitchell Terry Stanley, Patrick Brown

Match Details

WAS vs WOR, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The surface of the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is well-balanced, providing assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batting is relatively easier in the first few overs, after which the pitch becomes good for spinners.

Pace bowlers can be highly effective in the death overs, where batters will try to hit boundaries, so there is a high chance of getting wickets.

Both teams would prefer to bat first on this pitch and bowl in the second innings when the pitch starts supporting spinners.

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Davies is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 42 runs in 18 balls against Northamptonshire (NOR).

Batters

C Munro and S Hain are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Hose is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Braithwaite and B D'Oliveira are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they will be promoted in the top order for hitting purposes and also complete their quota of four overs each. E Barnard is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Brown and J Lintott are the best bowler picks for today's Dream11 team. J Lintott took two wickets in the last match against NOR. C Miles is another good bowler pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

B D'Oliveira (WOR)

A Hose (WAS)

J Lintott (WAS)

Important stats for WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

C Munro - 236 runs

B D'Oliveira - 277 runs and 7 wickets

J Lintott - 57 runs and 16 wickets

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Davies, C Benjamin, C Munro, S Hain, A Hose, C Braithwaite, E Barnard, B D'Oliveira, C Miles, P Brown, J Lintott

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: S Hain

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Davies, C Munro, S Hain, A Hose, C Braithwaite, D Bravo, E Barnard, B D'Oliveira, C Miles, P Brown, J Lintott

Captain: B D'Oliveira Vice Captain: J Lintott.

