WAS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2023 North Group Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will be up against Worcestershire (WOR) in Match No. 107 of the T20 Blast 2023 at Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs WOR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both sides have played exceptionally well this season, consistently showing their quality and form. Warwickshire has been a strong contender in the tournament, sitting atop the points table. Their batting lineup includes an explosive mix of power hitters including Robert Yates, Dan Mousley, Alex Davies, and Glenn Maxwell, while their bowling attack is equally effective, with options for pace, swing, and spin to test opposing batters. Worcestershire, who are currently second in the table, has also been in terrific form. Their batting order has been solid, with players like Brett D'Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, and Ben Cox.

WAS vs WOR, Match Details

The North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 between Warwickshire and Worcestershire will be played on June 23, 2023, at Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham. The game is set to commence at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs WOR, T20 Blast 2023

Date & Time: June 23, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham

WAS vs WOR Pitch Report

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground is perfectly balanced, providing fair competition between the bat and the ball. The surface generates a good pace and bounce in the early stages, favoring fast bowlers, but slows down as the match progresses, backing spinners.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 170

Average 2nd innings score: 163

WAS vs WOR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Warwickshire: W, W, L, L, L

Worcestershire: L, L, L, L, W

WAS vs WOR Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire Team News

No major injury concerns.

Warwickshire Probable Playing XI

Robert Yates, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Alex Davies (c&wk), Glenn Maxwell, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Jacob Bethell, Ed Barnard, Chris Woakes

Worcestershire Team News

No major injury concerns.

Worcestershire Probable Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Jack Haynes, Mitchell Santner, Adam Hose, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Usama Mir, Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown

Today’s WAS vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Davies (11 matches, 286 runs, Average: 28.60)

Alex Davies has been batting well at the top order. The Warwickshire skipper has scored 286 runs at a strike rate of 143.72 in 11 games.

Top Batter Pick

Adam Hose (11 matches, 326, Average: 40.75)

He's one of the best batters in the competition, thanks to his hard-hitting abilities and experience in the format. He has amassed 326 runs at an excellent average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 142.36 in 11 games in the competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Brett D'Oliveira (11 matches, 310 runs, 15 wickets)

Brett D'Oliveira can make useful contributions with both bat and ball. The talented leg-break all-rounder has scored 310 runs at an average of 31.00 and has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67 in 11 matches in this tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Pat Brown (11 matches, 21 wickets, Average: 18.57)

Pat Brown has been their top bowler, having been superb in both the middle and death overs, with 21 wickets at an average of 18.57 in 11 games. That makes him an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy teams.

WAS vs WOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Dan Mousley

Dan Mousley is in excellent form with both the ball and the bat. The left-handed batter has amassed 190 runs at a strike rate of 126.67 while picking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.03 in 11 games.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is a talented all-rounder whose abilities are well-known in the cricket world. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.96 and has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 143.92 in 10 games.

5 Must-picks WAS vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danny Briggs

Mitchell Santner

Kashif Ali

Ben Cox

Hasan Ali

WAS vs WOR match expert tips

Both sides have some excellent all-rounders and top-order batters. The likes of Dan Mousley, Brett D'Oliveira, Robert Yates, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Maxwell, and Chris Woakes are among the main contenders for this outing.

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

WAS vs WOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Ben Cox, Alex Davies

Batters: Adam Hose, Robert Yates, J Haynes

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Mitchell Santner, Brett D'Oliveira

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Pat Brown

WAS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAS vs WOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies

Batters: Adam Hose, Robert Yates, J Haynes

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dan Mousley, Mitchell Santner, Brett D'Oliveira

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Pat Brown, Danny Briggs

