WAS vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s for T20 Blast - July 16, 2021

Warwickshire will face Worcestershire in the North Group match of the Vitality Blast 2021 on 16 July at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Warwickshire are placed in the sixth position in the points table, with five wins in 12 games. They were handed a 49-run defeat last time they met Worcestershire. However, there were a couple of positives from that game in the form of Will Rhodes’ four-wicket haul and Ed Pollock’s half-century.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire are looking good as they sit in the third position with six wins in 12 matches. They came out on top in the last encounter between these two sides. Brett D’Oliveira was the star of the show with his brilliant all-round performance. He scored a brilliant knock of 45 runs and coupled it with an exceptional three-wicket haul to guide his side over the victory line.

Probable Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes (C), Jacob Bethell, Michael Burgess, Ethan Brookes, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock, Rob Yates

Worcestershire

Ben Cox (C), Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Worcestershire

Date and Time: 16th July, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground offers a decent amount of assistance to the batters in the early stages. However, as the match progresses, the wicket gets a bit slower, making it difficult for the batsmen to score runs.

The team winning the toss will most probably opt to bat first.

WAS vs WOR Dream 11 Fantasy suggestion

WAS vs WOR Dream 11

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Cox, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Morris, Jake Lintott

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira Vice-captain: Ed Pollock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:Ben Cox, Sam Hain, Riki Wessels, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Ish Sodhi, Ben Dwarshuis, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott

Captain: Ben Cox Vice-captain: Will Rhodes

