WAS vs YOR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 30th, 2021

Warwickshire will play against Yorkshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 30.

Yorkshire have had most aspects going in their favor in the ongoing T20 Blast. Having won six out of nine matches, they are the table-toppers with 13 points. Their net run rate of 1.238 is also the best among the nine participating teams in the North Group.

Warwickshire are placed right in the middle of the points table with nine wins from as many matches. The team, captained by Will Rhodes, is currently on a three-match losing streak and desperately needs a win to get into the top four.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast 2021 match between Warwickshire and Yorkshire.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite

There’s no stopping Carlos Brathwaite in the 2021 T20 Blast. The West Indies all-rounder has gone from strength to strength, especially in the bowling department.

Brathwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire with 15 scalps from eight matches. He’s had a rough time with the bat of late, but having scored 104 runs with a top score of 44, the 32-year-old has shown promise.

#2 Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson has been an asset for Yorkshire in the 2021 T20 Blast. He has scored 162 runs in five innings at a decent average of 54 and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 205.06.

In Yorkshire’s previous match against Northamptonshire, Thompson hammered a 35-ball knock of 74. Moreover, he is also the team’s leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps, though he’s been a tad expensive at 10.57.

#1 Harry Brook

Harry Brook has arguably been the standout batter for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast. He has racked up 344 runs from eight matches at an average and a strike rate of 86 and 154.94 respectively.

Brook has managed to get useful scores in the 30s and 40s, though he has only one half-century to his name. He has also taken seven catches, meaning that fantasy points are up for grabs while he’s fielding.

