WAS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in a North Group match of the English T20 Blast 2022 on Friday at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Warwickshire have played exceptionally well in this year's tournament and are atop the North Group points table. Yorkshire, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent campaign, winning only seven of 12 games and are in fourth place in the standings.

Yorkshire would love to set up a winning streak in the tournament, but Warwickshire are a much better team with more experienced players. Warwickshire should win this game.

WAS vs YOR Probable Playing XIs

WAS

Paul Stirling, Rob Yates, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Olly Stone, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott and Craig Miles.

YOR

Adam Lyth, Finn Allen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Harry Brook (c), Shadab Khan, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Dominic Leech.

Match Details

Match: WAS vs YOR, English T20 Blast 2022, North Group Match

Date and Time: July 1 2022; 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Pitch Report

The surface of the Headingley Stadium in Leeds is well-balanced, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Batting is relatively easier in the first few overs, after which the pitch becomes conducive for spinners.

As the ball becomes old, it becomes easier for spinners to get wickets. Pace-bowlers could be highly effective at the death, where batters try to hit boundaries, so there's a high chance of getting wickets. Both teams could look bat first on this pitch.

WAS vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Davies is the best Dream11 wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 42 runs in 18 deliveries against NOR. T Kohler is another good pick.

Batters

A Lyth and S Hain are the two best batter Dream11 picks for this game. Thy bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this match. A Hose is another good pick.

All-rounders

D Willey and J Thompson are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They can hit big and also complete their quota of four overs. C Brathwaite is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Briggs and J Lintott are the best Dream11 bowler picks for this game. Lintott took two wickets in the last match against WOR. Miles is another good bowler pick

Top three players to pick in WAS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

D Willey (YOR)

J Thompson (YOR)

J Lintott (WAS).

Key stats for WAS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

A Lyth - 397 runs

D Willey - 209 runs and 7 wickets

J Lintott - 63 runs and 18 wickets.

Warwickshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Prediction (English T20 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Davies, T Kohler, A Lyth, H Brook, S Hain, A Hose, D Willey, J Thompson, C Miles, D Briggs, J Lintott.

Captain: D Willey. Vice Captain: A Hose.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: C Benjamin, T Kohler, A Lyth, H Brook, A Hose, C Brathwaite, D Willey, J Thompson, C Miles, D Briggs, J Lintott.

Captain: A Hose. Vice Captain: J Thompson.

