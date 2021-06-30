WAS vs YOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - Jun 30, 2021

The Warwickshire Bears will take on the Yorkshire Vikings in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Warwickshire Bears have won and lost four matches apiece and are currently placed in fifth spot in the North Group points table. They lost to Durham Cricket by 34 runs in their last T20 Blast match. The Bears, who have now lost three games on the trot, will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and returning to winning ways on Wednesday.

The Yorkshire Vikings, on the other hand, will be delighted with their performances in the T20 Blast this season. They have won six out of their nine matches and are comfortably sitting at the top of the North Group points table. They will be hoping to further strengthen their position when they face an off-form Bears side today. Yorkshire will head into the fixture on the back of a massive 82-run win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire Bears

Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Michael Burgess (WK), Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Will Rhodes (C), Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock.

Yorkshire Vikings

Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth (C), Josh Poysden, Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite.

Probable Playing XIs

Warwickshire Bears

Will Rhodes (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Ed Pollock.

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth (C), Gary Balance, Jonny Tattersall (WK), Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, George Hill, Josh Poysden, Mark Stoneman, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite.

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings, T20 Blast

Date & Time: 30th June 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Edgbaston is a pretty balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 166 runs. As the ball comes nicely on to the bat, it should aid the batsmen to play shots on the up. On the bowling front, while the pacers are expected to procure some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play in the middle overs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs YOR)

WAS vs YOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Ed Pollock, Carlos Brathwaite, Will Rhodes, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Adam Lyth. Vice-captain: Jordan Thompson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Tattersall, Adam Lyth, Mark Stoneman, Sam Hain, Ed Pollock, Tim Bresnan, Carlos Brathwaite, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Bess.

Captain: Jordan Thompson. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson.

