WAU vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Game - Oct 19th, 2020

Round 2 of the Sheffield Shield has Western Australia facing New South Wales in Adelaide.

The Western Australians had a brilliant start to their campaign courtesy of a 205-run win against South Australia. The likes of Ashton Agar and Shaun Marsh were on cue as WA firmly established their aspirations in the Sheffield Shield.

However, they now face a tough test against a New South Wales side which boasts of a wealth of international experience. Led by Peter Nevill, NSW have a star-studded bowling attack consisting of Nathan Lyon and Harry Conway, who are ones to watch out for in this fixture.

Although both teams have a lot of experience and talent in their rosters, Western Australia are the favourites heading into this game. However, they will be wary of Peter Nevill and co in what should be an entertaining game of cricket at the Gladys Elphick Park starting this Monday.

Squads to choose from

Western Australia

Shaun Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cam Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Ashton Turner and Sam Whiteman

New South Wales

Peter Nevill (C), Sean Abbott, Trent Copeland, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha and Daniel Solway

Predicted Playing 11

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris and Liam Guthrie

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Nick Larkin, Moises Henriques, Peter Nevill, Jason Sangha, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland and Daniel Solway

Match Details

Match: Western Australia vs New South Wales

Date: 19th October 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Gladys Elphick Park, Adelaide

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at this venue, the pacers should have a significant say with a lot of swing and bounce on offer for them. Although the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser were able to pile on the runs, it should be a competitive game between bat and ball in Adelaide. The spinners should come into play in the second half of the game, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Cam Green, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Matt Kelly, Nathan Lyon and Harry Conway

Captain: Cam Green, Vice-Captain: Kurtis Patterson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Whiteman, Cam Bancroft, Cam Green, Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon and Harry Conway

Captain: Daniel Hughes, Vice-Captain: Cam Green