WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match 5

Western Australia (WAU) will take on South Australia (SAU) in the fifth match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth on Wednesday.

The two sides faced each other last month, and the game ended in a draw. Western Australia have already lost a game to Tasmania by three wickets in the competition, so they'll look for a win here. South Australia, meanwhile, have played twice in the tournament, drawing both games. They'd want to take a first-innings lead once again, and build on that in this match.

WAU vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

WAU XI

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Josh Philippe (wk), D'Arcy Short, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris.

SAU XI

Jake Carder, Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey (wk), Harry Nielsen, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Worrall, David Grant, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope.

Match Details

Match: WAU vs SAU, Sheffield Shield, Match 5.

Date and Time: October 27-30, 2021; 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a sporting one, so both batters and bowlers should get almost equal assistance. Swing-bowlers might find the condition favourable in the first part of the game, but spinners are expected to come to the fray as the match progresses.

Today's WAU vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Phillippe is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to play with responsibility. He scored 102 runs across both innings in the first game.

Batters

Shaun Marsh is among the best batters in the tournament. He has looked in excellent form. In two matches, he has amassed 228 runs at an average of 57.

All-rounders

Hilton Cartwright is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart multiplier pick for your fantasy side. Cartwright scored 190 runs in the first match of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Travis Head has been in his elements with the bat. He has scored 241 runs in just three innings at an average of 80.33, and has also taken a wicket.

Bowlers

Jhye Richardson bowls with a lot of pace, and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has also looked in good form with the bat.

Five best players to pick in WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright (WAU) - 343 points.

Travis Head (SAU) - 312 points.

Shaun Marsh (WAU) - 299 points.

Nathan McAndrew (SAU) - 276 points.

Josh Phillippe (WAU) - 258 points.

Key stats for WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright: 220 runs and 4 wickets.

Travis Head: 241 runs and 1 wicket.

Shaun Marsh: 228 runs.

Josh Phillippe: 164 runs.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Phillippe, Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Jake Carder, Joe Weatherald, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Nathan McAndrew, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Worrall, Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-Captain: Hilton Cartwright.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Phillippe, Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Jake Carder, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Lloyd Pope, Daniel Worrall, Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Shaun Marsh. Vice-Captain: Josh Phillippe.

Edited by Bhargav