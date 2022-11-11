WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 11

Western Australia (WAU) will lock horns with South Australia (SAU) in the 11th game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield at the WACA in Perth, on Friday (November 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs SAU Dream11 fantasy prediction.
Western Australia have won two of their three Sheffield Shield games and are atop the points table. They beat Queensland by three wickets in their last game. South Australia, meanwhile, are yet to register their first win of the season. They drew their last match with New South Wales and are fifth in the points table.
WAU vs SAU Match Details
The 11th game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be played on November 11 at the WACA in Perth at 08:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
WAU vs SAU, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 11
Date and Time: November 11, 2022; 08:00 am IST
Venue: WACA, Perth
WAU vs SAU Pitch Report
The pitch at the WACA has been in favour of bowlers in the last few games. Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, while spinners could also come into play as the game progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two games here being 196.
Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 317
Average second innings score: 320
WAU vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Western Australia: W-D-W-D-W
South Australia: D-L-D-W-D
WAU vs SAU probable playing XIs for today’s match
WAU Injury/Team News
No major injury update
WAU Probable Playing XI
Sam Whiteman (C), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Teague Wyllie
SAU Injury/Team News
No major injury update
SAU Probable Playing XI
Henry Hunt (C), Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen (WK), Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald
WAU vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Cameron Bancroft (3 matches, 144 runs, Strike Rate: 49.31)
Bancroft has been in decent form with the bat in the last few games, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of nearly 50. He's a quality batter who could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.
Top Batter pick
Hilton Cartwright (3 matches, 264 runs, Strike Rate: 50.76)
Cartwright is the leading run-scorer for his team this season with 264 runs in three outings. He could play a big knock in this game.
Top All-rounder pick
Aaron Hardie (3 matches, 131 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 54.81 and Economy Rate: 3.02)
Hardie could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 131 runs and also picked up seven wickets in three games.
Top Bowler pick
Lance Morris (3 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.29)
Morris has bowled exceptionally well this season, scalping 15 wickets at an economy rate of 3.29. He's a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.
WAU vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices
Wes Agar
Agar has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 60+ and also picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 2.92 in three games. He's the leading wicket-taker for South Australia this season.
Henry Hunt
Hunt has been in great touch with the bat this season. In three games, he has scored 170 runs, including a highest score of 97* against Victoria.
Five Must-picks with players stats for WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wes Agar 128 runs and 13 wickets in 3 matches
Aaron Hardie 131 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches
Ben Manenti 164 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches
Lance Morris 15 wickets in 3 matches
Hilton Cartwright 264 runs in 3 matches
WAU vs SAU Match Expert Tips
Ben Manenti
Ben Manenti could prove to be a great differential pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 164 runs at an average of 82 and also picked up six wickets in two games.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this WAU vs SAU match, click here.
WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head-to-Head League
WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe
Batters: Sam Whiteman, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Teague Wyllie
All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Aaron Hardie
Bowlers: Wes Agar, Matt Kelly, Ben Manenti
WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League
WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft
Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt
All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Aaron Hardie
Bowlers: Jordan Buckingham, Wes Agar, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris