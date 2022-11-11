WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 11

Western Australia (WAU) will lock horns with South Australia (SAU) in the 11th game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield at the WACA in Perth, on Friday (November 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs SAU Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Western Australia have won two of their three Sheffield Shield games and are atop the points table. They beat Queensland by three wickets in their last game. South Australia, meanwhile, are yet to register their first win of the season. They drew their last match with New South Wales and are fifth in the points table.

WAU vs SAU Match Details

The 11th game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield will be played on November 11 at the WACA in Perth at 08:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

WAU vs SAU, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 11

Date and Time: November 11, 2022; 08:00 am IST

Venue: WACA, Perth

WAU vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA has been in favour of bowlers in the last few games. Pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, while spinners could also come into play as the game progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two games here being 196.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 317

Average second innings score: 320

WAU vs SAU Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Western Australia: W-D-W-D-W

South Australia: D-L-D-W-D

WAU vs SAU probable playing XIs for today’s match

WAU Injury/Team News

No major injury update

WAU Probable Playing XI

Sam Whiteman (C), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Teague Wyllie

SAU Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SAU Probable Playing XI

Henry Hunt (C), Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen (WK), Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McSweeney, Ben Manenti, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cameron Bancroft (3 matches, 144 runs, Strike Rate: 49.31)

Bancroft has been in decent form with the bat in the last few games, scoring 144 runs at a strike rate of nearly 50. He's a quality batter who could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Hilton Cartwright (3 matches, 264 runs, Strike Rate: 50.76)

Cartwright is the leading run-scorer for his team this season with 264 runs in three outings. He could play a big knock in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Aaron Hardie (3 matches, 131 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 54.81 and Economy Rate: 3.02)

Hardie could provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 131 runs and also picked up seven wickets in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Lance Morris (3 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.29)

Morris has bowled exceptionally well this season, scalping 15 wickets at an economy rate of 3.29. He's a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

WAU vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Wes Agar

Agar has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 60+ and also picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 2.92 in three games. He's the leading wicket-taker for South Australia this season.

Henry Hunt

Hunt has been in great touch with the bat this season. In three games, he has scored 170 runs, including a highest score of 97* against Victoria.

Five Must-picks with players stats for WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wes Agar 128 runs and 13 wickets in 3 matches

Aaron Hardie 131 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches

Ben Manenti 164 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches

Lance Morris 15 wickets in 3 matches

Hilton Cartwright 264 runs in 3 matches

WAU vs SAU Match Expert Tips

Ben Manenti

Ben Manenti could prove to be a great differential pick in your fantasy team. He has scored 164 runs at an average of 82 and also picked up six wickets in two games.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this WAU vs SAU match, click here.

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head-to-Head League

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft, Josh Philippe

Batters: Sam Whiteman, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Teague Wyllie

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Matt Kelly, Ben Manenti

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman, Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jordan Buckingham, Wes Agar, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris

