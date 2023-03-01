WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Marsh Sheffield Shield, Match 27

Western Australia (WAU) will lock horns with Tasmania (TAS) in the 27th game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the WACA ground in Perth, on Thursday (March 2). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs TAS Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Western Australia handily defeated Tasmania in their previous meeting earlier in the tournament, winning by 383 runs. They currently lead the points table with five wins in eight games and will look to secure a win to retain their top spot.

The side have a strong batting lineup that includes Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, and Marcus Stoinis. They will also rely heavily on their bowling attack, which includes Matthew Kelly and Corey Rocchiccioli, to deliver in crunch time.

Tasmania, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table, having won only two of their eight games. They will be counting on their star players, including Tim Paine, Beau Webster, and Peter Siddle, to deliver on this dead rubber.

WAU vs TAS Match Details, 27th match

The 27th match of the Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will be played on March 2 at the WACA ground in Perth, Australia, and is scheduled to start at 08:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs TAS, 27th match, Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date and Time: March 2, 2023, 08:00 am

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Live Streaming: FanCode

WAU vs TAS pitch report

The pitch at the WACA is typically hard, with grass covering. The pace bowlers should enjoy this while batters must be exceptionally watchful and technically sound to succeed since the ball tends to come onto the bat very quickly. The extra bounce can make it difficult for batters to time their shots correctly.

As the match progresses, the pitch tends to flatten out, and the bounce becomes slightly lower, providing the batters with an opportunity to score runs more comfortably. The seam movement, however, continues throughout the game, making it difficult for batsmen to play through the line.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 238

Average 2nd-innings score: 228

WAU vs TAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Western Australia: W-L-D-W-W

Tasmania: L-D-L-W-D

WAU vs TAS Probable Playing 11s for today’s 68th match

Western Australia Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Western Australia Probable Playing 11

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Joel Paris, Charles Stobo, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli.

Tasmania Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Tasmania Probable Playing 11

Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Tim Paine (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis

Today WAU vs TAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cameron Bancroft (767 runs in 8 matches, Average: 63.91)

Cameron Bancroft batted at the top of the order, leading from the front with the bat while scoring 767 runs at an average of 63.91 in eight games. He is a must-have player for today's outing.

Top Batter Pick

Hilton Cartwright (492 runs in 8 matches, Average: 41.00)

Cartwright has been outstanding with the bat this tournament, beautifully leading his side. He has scored 492 runs at an impressive average of 41.00 in eight matches, making him the default pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beau Webster ( 366 runs & 15 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 33.27 )

Webster is a talented all-rounder in the tournament who has been exceptional with his performances so far. He has smashed 366 runs at an average of 33.27 and has picked up 15 wickets while being economical in eight games. Webster could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Jackson Bird (27 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 23.51)

Jackson Bird is TAS's leading wicket-taker in the Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23 with 27 wickets at an average of 23.51 in just seven games. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

WAU vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Peter Siddle

Siddle has been a standout bowler in the tournament, putting his experience and skills to good use. He is his side's go-to bowler, consistently taking wickets and keeping opposing batters in check with his disciplined line and length.

With Siddle in fine form and capable of picking wickets, he could be an excellent captaincy pick

Lance Morris

Lance Morris has been in blistering form with the ball, taking wickets at an incredible pace and putting opposing batters under immense pressure. He has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 18.40 in just five matches, making him a valuable player for the vice-captaincy role.

Five must-picks with player stats for WAU vs TAS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Jordan Silk 386 runs in 8 games Matthew Kelly 27 wickets in 6 games Tim Ward 456 runs in 8 games Sam Whiteman 477 runs in 8 games Hilton Cartwright 492 runs in 8 games

WAU vs TAS match expert tips for the 27th match

Sam Whiteman bats in the top order and is expected to play a key role in the game. He has scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69 in eight games. Picking him as captain could be a game-changer for the WAU vs TAS Dream11 team.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 27th match, Head-to-Head League

WAU vs TAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Cameron Bancroft, Tim Paine.

Batters: Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Silk, Tim Ward.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Breu Webster, Aaron Hardie.

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 27th match, Grand League

WAU vs TAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft.

Batters: Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Breu Webster, Aaron Hardie.

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Matthew Kelly.

