WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 30

Western Australia (WAU) will take on Victoria (VCT) in the 30th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth on Tuesday. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the WAU vs VCT Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Western Australia have won six of their nine games this season. They are currently ranked atop the points table with 50 points and have recently been in superb form. They defeated Tasmania, South Australia, and New South Wales and will look to give it their all against Victoria.

The latter have also been in superb form, having won four of their nine games to rank third in the points table. They defeated New South Wales by 10 wickets in their previous match and will be confident heading into Tuesday's crucial match.

Overall, it looks like a fascinating matchup between the two talented teams, and cricket fans can look forward to an exciting game when Western Australia play Victoria.

WAU vs VCT Match Details, 30th match

The 30th match of the Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will be played on March 14 at the WACA ground in Perth, Australia, and is scheduled to start at 07:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs VCT, 30th match, Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 07:30 am

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Live Streaming: FanCode

WAU vs VCT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth is expected to be bouncy and pacey in nature so the bowlers can expect a good bounce and carry on this track. It could prove to be a high-scoring game as scores in excess of 300 are easily achieved at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 251

Average 2nd-innings score: 227

WAU vs VCT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Western Australia: W-W-L-D-W

Victoria: W-W-W-W-L

WAU vs VCT Probable Playing 11s for today’s 30th match

Western Australia Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Western Australia Probable Playing 11

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Charles Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli

Victoria Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Victoria Probable Playing 11

Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland (c), Sam Harper (wk), Mitchell Perry, Fergus O'Neill, Jon Holland, Cameron McClure

Today WAU vs VCT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cameron Bancroft (767 runs in 8 matches; Average: 63.91)

Cameron Bancroft has been in excellent form this season and is a phenomenal presence in Western Australia's top order. He is the best option for the wicket-keeper's position in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 767 runs at an average of 63.91 in eight games.

Top Batter Pick

Marcus Harris (468 runs in 7 matches; Average: 39.00)

Marcus Harris has been in good form with the bat. He has scored 468 runs at an average of 39.00 in seven games, making him an excellent pick for today's match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland (33 wickets in 8 matches; Average: 20.81)

Sutherland is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has been pretty outstanding with the ball, taking 33 wickets at an average of 20.81 to rank fourth on the most-wickets chart.

Top Bowler Pick

Matthew Kelly (27 wickets in 6 matches; Average: 13.74)

Matthew Kelly is the highest wicket-taker for Western Australia in the Marsh Sheffield Shield so far this season. He has scalped 27 wickets at an average of 13.74 in six matches.

WAU vs VCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Short

Matthew Short has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 479 runs at an average of 39.91 in eight games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Lance Morris

Lance Morris has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament, having picked up 27 wickets at an average of 18.40 in seven games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your WAU vs VCT Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for WAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Matthew Kelly 27 wickets in 6 games Marcus Harris 468 runs in 7 games Corey Rocchiccioli 20 wickets in 7 games Fergus O'Neil 23 wickets in 7 games Mitchell Perry 26 wickets in 7 games

WAU vs VCT match expert tips, 30th match

Mitchell Marsh is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team in the past. Given his worth and abilities, he's an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 30th match, Head-to-Head League

WAU vs VCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, William Sutherland, Fergus O'Neil

Bowlers: J Paris, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Perry

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 30th match, Head-to-Head League

WAU vs VCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Short, William Sutherland, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: J Paris, Matthew Kelly, Mitchell Perry

Poll : 0 votes