WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2023, Final

The final match of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will see Western Australia (WAU) squaring off against Victoria (VCT) at the WACA Ground in Perth on Thursday (March 23).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs VCT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Victoria have won five of their last ten matches. Western Australia, on the other hand, have won six of their last ten games of the tournament. Victoria will give it their all to win the match, but Western Australia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAU vs VCT Match Details

The final match of the Sheffield Shield 2023 will be played on March 23 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs VCT, Final

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

WAU vs VCT Form Guide

WAU - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

VCT - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

WAU vs VCT Probable Playing XI

WAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman ©, Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe (wk), Charles Stobo, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody

VCT Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland ©, Sam Harper (wk), Mitchell Perry, Fergus O’Neill, Scott Boland, Jon Holland

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Bancroft

C Bancroft is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Harper is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Cartwright

S Whiteman and H Cartwright are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Harris played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Sutherland

M Short and W Sutherland are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F O'Neill is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Perry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Boland and M Perry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Stobo is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAU vs VCT match captain and vice-captain choices

W Sutherland

W Sutherland will bat in the middle order and also bowl crucial overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 1252 points in the last nine matches of the tournament.

M Short

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Short the captain as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs in today's match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 991 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAU vs VCT, Final

S Boland

W Sutherland

C Bancroft

M Short

M Perry

Western Australia vs Victoria Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia vs Victoria Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Bancroft

Batters: H Cartwright, M Harris, S Whiteman

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Short, F O'Neill, A Hardie

Bowlers: M Perry, C Stobo, S Boland

Western Australia vs Victoria Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Bancroft

Batters: H Cartwright, M Harris

All-rounders: W Sutherland, M Short, F O'Neill

Bowlers: M Perry, C Stobo, S Boland, C Gannon, C Rocchiccioli

