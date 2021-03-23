WAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Match - Mar 25th, 2021

Match 21 of the Sheffield Shield 2020-21 will see Western Australia take on Victoria at the WACA on Thursday.

Both Western Australia and Victoria are reeling in the bottom half of the Sheffield Shield table with one win apiece. While Victoria haven't been able to call upon their stars in most games, the likes of Jon Holland and Marcus Harris have impressed for them. Similarly, Western Australians have made good use of their resources so far. Cameron Green has been sensational for them as he currently leads the Sheffield Shield run-scoring charts with 817 runs. With a young yet talented bowling attack in place, Western Australia will eye another win at the expense of Victoria after beating them in the Marsh One-Day Cup on Tuesday.

Although both teams are evenly matched on paper, Western Australia hold the advantage, owing to their superior depth. With valuable points up for grabs at the WACA, an entertaining bout of four-day cricket beckons us from Thursday.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Western Australia

Shaun Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cam Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Jake Carder, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Ashton Turner and Sam Whiteman

Victoria

Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Jake Carder, Josh Inglis (wk), Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon and Liam Guthrie

Victoria

Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Mitch Perry, Jon Holland

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs Victoria, Match 21

Date: March 25th 2021; 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: W.A.C.A Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

Fast bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings, given the nature of the pitch. Extra bounce and swing should be on offer for them, with both teams likely to field a pace-heavy attack. The batsmen will need to weather the storm early on, after which it should be plain sailing for them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to deteriorate as the match progresses, making it difficult to score runs in the latter parts of the game.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAU vs VCT)

WAU vs VCT Dream11 Tips - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Whiteman, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon, James Pattinson and Scott Boland

Captain: Cameron Green. Vice-captain: James Pattinson

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Liam Gut, Cameron Gannon, James Pattinson and Scott Boland

Captain: James Pattinson. Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh