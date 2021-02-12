WB-W v CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Feb 13, 2021

Wellington Blaze or Canterbury Magicians? Maddy Green or Frances Mackay? Will the defending champions be able to defend their title against the second most successful side?

The defending champions Wellington Blaze will square off against the table-toppers Canterbury Magicians in the final of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

Wellington Blaze ended the league stage at the third position in the points table having won seven of their ten matches. They defeated Auckland Hearts in the preliminary final of the tournament, by 35 runs, to enter the championship game. The Blaze are the most successful side in this tournament with six title victories.

Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, have performed exceptionally well this season and finished the league stage as table toppers with seven wins from their 10 games. They successfully defended a total of 137 runs in the last game to register a 30-run victory over Central Hinds. The Magicians got a direct entry into the championship game owing to their better position in the points table.

The Blaze and the Magicians have met twice this season, with both teams finishing on the winning side once.

A cracker of a final will be on the cards when these two evenly matched sides meet for the one last time this season at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Olivia Boivin, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Deanna Doughty, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Bethany Molony, Maneka Singh and Natasha Codyre.

Canterbury Magicians

Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Frances Mackay (C), Kate Ebrahim, Jacinta Savage, Sarah Asmussen, Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Kristy Havill, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and KM Sims.

Predicted Playing-11s

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh.

Canterbury Magicians

Laura Hughes (WK), Melissa Banks, Natalie Cox, Kirsty Nation, Emma Kench, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Sarah Asmussen, Gabby Sullivan, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Final

Date: 13th February 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a batting paradise with an average 1st innings score of 157 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely the batsman must be able to play shots on the upside. The pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. There won't be much assistance on offer for the spinners and they will be the ones targeted by the batsmen to score some quick runs.

CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Hughes, Emma Kench, Natalie Cox, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Frances Mackay, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Lea Tahuhu, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Kate Ebrahim, Natalie Cox, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Frances Mackay, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Gabby Sullivan, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Maddy Green. Vice-Captain: Frances Mackay.