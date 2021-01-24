WB-W v CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 25, 2020

The Wellington Blaze will lock horns with the Canterbury Magicians in the 23rd match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2021 on Monday, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wellington Blaze are perched at the top of the Women's Super Smash T20 points table courtesy of six wins from their seven matches.

The franchise registered a massive 122-run victory over Otago Sparks in their last game - their largest winning margin by runs in the competition yet. The Blaze have also become the first team to qualify for the finals this season.

Canterbury Magicians on the other hand, are placed at the second position in the points table, with four wins from their seven matches. They won their last game against Northern Spirits, doing so with six wickets and 15 balls to spare.

The Magicians will be hoping to pick up a win from this game and move a step closer to the finals. Fans can expect some fireworks in this top-of-the-table clash.

Women's Super Smash T20: Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green (C), Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Canterbury Magicians

Allie Mace-Cochrane, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay (C), Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Georgia Edge, Jacinta Savage, Jess Simons, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Sims, Kristy Nation, Kristy Havill, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

Predicted Playing-11s

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Xara Jetly, Sophie Devine, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Thamsyn Newton.

Canterbury Magicians

Frances Mackay (C), Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Jacinta Savage, Kristy Nation, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Emma Kench.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 23

Date: January 25, 2021, 04:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a balanced one, with an average first innings score of 185 runs. A good contest between bat and ball will be on the cards when these two sides meet in the Women's Super Smash T20 on Monday.

The captain winning the toss may like to bat first, as most of the matches at this venue have been won by teams setting a target.

WB-W v CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Sophie Devine, Thamsyn Newton, Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Frances Mackay.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Hughes, Nat Cox, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Frances Mackay, Jacinta Savage, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Gabby Sullivan, Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr.