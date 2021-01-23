WB-W v OS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – Jan 24, 2020

Wellington Blaze will lock horns with Otago Sparks in the 22nd match of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 on Sunday at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The two teams are placed at opposite ends of the points table in the Women's Super Smash T20.

Wellington Blaze are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table with five wins and a loss from six games. They are coming off a victory against Canterbury Magicians by 7 wickets in their last game.

Otago Sparks, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having won only two of their six matches. They fell to a defeat in their last game against Central Hinds by 6 runs.

Wellington Blaze will be starring as favourites to pick up a win from this match and stretch their winning streak to four games.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Deanna Doughty, Maddy Green (C), Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Bhagya Herath, Polly Inglis (WK), Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Sophie Oldershaw, Suzie Bates, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (C & WK), Eden Carson, Saffron Wilson, Olivia Gain and Molly Loe.

Predicted Playing-11s

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Xara Jetly, Sophie Devine, Caitlin King, Maneka Singh, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Beth Molony and Thamsyn Newton.

Otago Sparks

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Sophie Oldershaw, Katey Martin (C & WK), Eden Carson, Olivia Gain, Molly Loe.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Otago Sparks, Match 22

Date: 24th January 2021, 03:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve is a balanced one that has often produced an equal contest between bat and ball. The batsmen have made most use of the short boundaries on offer, while bowlers have managed to pick up wickets at regular intervals. The captain winning the toss may like to bat first as the teams batting first have won most of the games at this venue. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 165 runs.

WB-W v OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Polly Inglis, Katey Martin, Millie Cowan, Bella James, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Emma Black, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Polly Inglis, Millie Cowan, Caitlin Blakely, Maddy Green, Gemma Adams, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Emma Black, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine.