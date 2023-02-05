WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 18

Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the 18th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Wellington Blaze Women are undefeated in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield so far. They have played five games, winning twice while three of their matches ended without a result. Wellington Blaze Women, who are currently second in the table with 16 points, defeated the Otago Sparks by 45 runs in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts are at the bottom of the standings with six points and are yet to win a game this season. They have lost twice while three matches were abandoned.

WB-W vs AH-W Match Details, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

The 18th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on February 6 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WB-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 18

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WB-W vs AH-W Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve has offered a low-scoring wicket where teams have struggled to deal with the pace and get enough runs on the board. The last three games at the venue were abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Last 5 matches (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield)

Matches won by teams batting first: NA

Matches won by teams bowling first: NA

Average first-innings score: NA

Average second-innings score: NA

WB-W vs AH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Blaze: W-NR-W-NR

Auckland Hearts: L-NR-NR-L

WB-W vs AH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Charli Knott, Leigh Kasperek (c), Laura Harris, Caitlin King, Olivia Boivin, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, and Fran Jonas.

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J McFadyen (1 match, 31 runs, Average: 31.00)

J McFadyen is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team. She scored 31 runs in the only Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game she has played so far.

Top Batter pick

K Perkins (3 matches, 71 runs, Average: 23.67)

K Perkins is her side's highest run-scorer in the tournament with 71 runs in three games at an average of 23.67.

Top All-rounder pick

N Baird (3 matches, 11 runs and 3 wickets)

N Baird has been in great form with the ball, picking up three wickets in three games. She will be eager to add to her tally on Monday.

Top Bowler pick

D Doughty (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.68)

D Doughty has also shone on the bowling front, grabbing three wickets at an economy rate of 4.68.

WB-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C King

C King has smacked 47 runs in two innings in addition to taking six wickets. She has a bowling average of 6.67 and an economy rate of 3.29. King should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

L Kasperek

Leigh Kasperek has scored 31 runs and also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 3.14 in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield so far.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C King 47 runs and 6 wickets 248 points L Kasperek 31 runs and 5 wickets 193 points D Doughty 3 wickets 123 points N Baird 3 wickets 122 points X Jetly 3 wickets 111 points

WB-W vs AH-W match expert tips

L Kasperek is a bankable multiplier pick for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns, S Shahri, C King (c), K Perkins

All-rounders: L Kasperek (vc), N Baird, B Armstrong

Bowlers: D Doughty, M Singh, X Jetly

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Carnachan

Batters: R Burns, S Shahri, C King, K Perkins (c)

All-rounders: L Kasperek, N Baird

Bowlers: D Doughty (vc), M Singh, X Jetly, J Penfold

