WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash, Match 29

The Wellington Blaze (WB-W) will face Auckland Hearts (AH-W) in the 29th match of the Women's Super Smash at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Wellington Blaze are undefeated after nine fixtures, having won eight matches while one game was abandoned. They have picked up 34 points and have already defeated Auckland Hearts by 26 runs earlier this season. Auckland Hearts, on the other hand, have won and lost four games apiece, while one match was abandoned. With 18 points, they trail third-placed Otago by four points.

WB-W vs AH-W Match Details, Women's Super Smash

The 29th match of the Women's Super Smash will be played on February 5 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The match is set to take place at 2:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

WB-W vs AH-W Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve offers a sporting wicket that assists both bowlers and batters. Batting first will be a wise idea as all the Women's Super Smash matches played at the venue this season have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (Women's Super Smash)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 160.5

Average second-innings score: 100.67

WB-W vs AH-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Wellington Blaze: W-W-W-W-NR

Auckland Hearts: W-L-W-L-NR

WB-W vs AH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Wellington Blaze injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Wellington Blaze Probable Playing 11

Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Charli Knott, Leigh Kasperek (c), Laura Harris, Caitlin King, Olivia Boivin, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Auckland Hearts Probable Playing 11

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down (c), Arlene Kelly, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, and Fran Jonas.

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J McFadyen (6 matches, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 130.00)

J McFadyen is a decent choice as a wicketkeeper for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team despite managing just 13 runs this season.

Top Batter pick

R Burns (6 matches, 151 runs, Strike Rate: 117.97)

R Burns is her side's second-highest run-scorer with 151 runs at an average of over 30.

Top All-rounder pick

H Huddleston (2 matches, 10 runs and 5 wickets)

Despite playing just two Women's Super Smash matches so far, H Huddleston has five wickets to her name. She has bowled at an average of 9.40 and boasts an economy rate of 5.88.

Top Bowler pick

A Hucker (6 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.95)

A Hucker is the leading wicket-taker for her team with six wickets at an economy rate of 6.95.

WB-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Kasperek

L Kasperek is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 wickets at a stellar economy rate of 5.68. She has also scored 50 runs at an average of 25 and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

N Baird

N Baird has also done well with the ball, having scalped six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 5.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points L Kasperek 50 runs and 10 wickets 470 points N Baird 6 wickets 366 points A Hucker 6 wickets 366 points R Burns 151 runs 343 points H Huddleston 10 runs and 5 wickets 286 points

WB-W vs AH-W match expert tips

L Kasperek has been in astounding form and is a bankable multiplier pick for your WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns, S Shahri, T Newton, L Down

All-rounders: L Kasperek (c), N Baird (vc), H Huddleston

Bowlers: A Hucker, A Kelly, X Jetly

WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J McFadyen

Batters: R Burns (c), S Shahri, K Perkins

All-rounders: L Kasperek, N Baird, H Huddleston

Bowlers: A Hucker (vc), A Kelly, X Jetly, M Penfold

