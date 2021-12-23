WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 14

Wellington Blaze will take on Auckland Hearts in Match No. 14 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
Wellington Blaze have been in splendid form, winning three matches in a row. They are currently second in the points table.
Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts have also won two in a row and are closely following Wellington Blaze in the points table.
WB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today
Wellington Blaze: Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty
Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, IC Gaze (wk), Skye Bowden, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas
Match Details
Match: WB-W vs AH-W
Date & Time: December 24th 2021, 3:40 AM IST
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is usually a good one to bat on. Two games of the tournament have been played at this venue, with 144 and 142 being the scores batting first. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game.
Today’s WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jessica McFadyen hasn't contributed with the bat but she has taken three catches and has affected five stumpings.
Batters
Lauren Down has scored 54 runs in two innings in this Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 so far.
All-rounders
Amelia Kerr has been magnificent with both the bat and the ball. She has returned with five wickets and has scored 183 runs.
Anna Peterson has taken three wickets and has chipped in with 27 runs as well in two games.
Bowlers
Leigh Kasperek is in fine form and has picked up six wickets. With the bat, she has scored 103 runs so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Amelia Kerr (WB-W): 439 points
Leigh Kasperek (WB-W): 331 points
Maneka Singh (WB-W): 193 points
Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 146 points
Anna Peterson (AH-W): 141 points
Important stats for WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Amelia Kerr: 183 runs & 5 wickets
Leigh Kasperek: 103 runs & 6 wickets
Anna Peterson: 27 runs & 3 wickets
Holly Huddleston: 54 runs & 2 wickets
WB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh
Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-captain: Anna Peterson
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh
Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston