WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 14

Wellington Blaze will take on Auckland Hearts in Match No. 14 of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

Wellington Blaze have been in splendid form, winning three matches in a row. They are currently second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts have also won two in a row and are closely following Wellington Blaze in the points table.

WB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Wellington Blaze: Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green (c), Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down (c), Anna Peterson, Katie Perkins, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddleston, Arlene Kelly, IC Gaze (wk), Skye Bowden, Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Fran Jonas

Match Details

Match: WB-W vs AH-W

Date & Time: December 24th 2021, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Basin Reserve in Wellington is usually a good one to bat on. Two games of the tournament have been played at this venue, with 144 and 142 being the scores batting first. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game.

Today’s WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFadyen hasn't contributed with the bat but she has taken three catches and has affected five stumpings.

Batters

Lauren Down has scored 54 runs in two innings in this Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 so far.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr has been magnificent with both the bat and the ball. She has returned with five wickets and has scored 183 runs.

Anna Peterson has taken three wickets and has chipped in with 27 runs as well in two games.

Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek is in fine form and has picked up six wickets. With the bat, she has scored 103 runs so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr (WB-W): 439 points

Leigh Kasperek (WB-W): 331 points

Maneka Singh (WB-W): 193 points

Holly Huddleston (AH-W): 146 points

Anna Peterson (AH-W): 141 points

Important stats for WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Amelia Kerr: 183 runs & 5 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 103 runs & 6 wickets

Anna Peterson: 27 runs & 3 wickets

Holly Huddleston: 54 runs & 2 wickets

WB-W vs AH-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts - Women’s Super Smash 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-captain: Anna Peterson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFadyen, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-captain: Holly Huddleston

