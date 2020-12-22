WB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super Smash match – December 24th, 2020

The opening game of the Women's Super Smash 2020-21 will see the Wellington Blaze take on the Auckland Hearts at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Last season, Wellington Blaze made it straight to the final after finishing atop the Women's Super Smash points table with 10 wins from 10 games.

On the other hand, the Auckland Hearts won six out of 10 games and marched into the Women's Super Smash final after defeating Otago in the preliminary final.

Wellington Blaze continued their fine run of form with a victory over Auckland Hearts in the summit clash of the 2019/20 edition of the league. With last season's finalists meeting each other in the season opener, we are in for an exciting game.

Squads to choose from

Wellington Blaze

Olivia Boivin, Rebecca Burns, Tash Codyre, Sophie Devine, Dee Doughty, Maddy Green, Antonia Hamilton, Xara Jetly, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Caitlin King, Jamie Mason-Jones, Jess McFadyen, Beth Molony, Thamsyn Newton, Georgia Plimmer and Maneka Singh.

Auckland Hearts

Bella Armstrong, Jane Barnett, Skye Bowden, Sarah Carnachan, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Holly Huddleston, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Yaz Kareem, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii(c), Roz McNeill, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri and Natasha van Tilburg.

Predicted Playing XI

Wellington Blaze

Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony and Thamsyn Newton.

Auckland Hearts

Sarah Carnachan, Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Saachi Shahri, Anna Peterson, Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Roz McNeill, Jane Barnett and Arlene Kelly.

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze vs Auckland Hearts, Match 1

Date: December 24, 2020 at 2:40 AM

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch in Wellington has often produced an equal contest between bat and ball. Pacers have enjoyed bowling with the new ball as it tends to swing early on.

However, batsmen have usually had the last laugh during the recent few games held at this venue. With light showers expected on Thursday, we are unlikely to see a full game between the two sides in the Women's Super Smash opener.

Women's Super Smash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WB-W vs AH-W Super Smash match Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Jessica McFadyen, Maddy Green, Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Regina Lilli, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Bethany Molony, Roz McNeill and Jane Barnett.

Captain: Sophie Devine Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Sarah Carnachan, Maddy Green, Kate Perkins, Lauren Down, Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Bethany Molony, Jess Kerr and Anna Peterson.

Captain: Bethany Molony Vice-Captain: Maddy Green