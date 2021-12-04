WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 Match 6

The Wellington Blaze Women will take on Central Hinds Women in the sixth match of the Women’s Super Smash T20 on 5th December at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The Wellington Blaze made a fine start to their Super Smash campaign as they defeated the Canterbury Magicians in their opening game by 44 runs. Amelia Kerr was the star performer for the Blaze with her all-round performance, scoring 71 runs as well as taking four wickets.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds have had a contrasting start to their tournament as they suffered an eight-run defeat against the Otago Sparks. They failed to chase a small total of 135 runs and will now aim to correct their mistakes in order to make a strong comeback in this game.

WB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs Today

Wellington Blaze Women

Jessica McFadyen (WK), Maddy Green (C), Georgia Plimmer, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Amelia Kerr, Thamsyn Newton, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly, Natasha Codyre

Central Hinds Women

Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig, Ocean Bartlett, Natalie Dodd (WK), Emily Cunningham, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Jess Watkin (C), Hannah Rowe, Claudia Green, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar

Match Details

Match: Wellington Blaze Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women’s Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 5th December, 3:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Seddon Park is generally a balanced one. The pacers will get some movement initially but it is the spinners who are expected to play a crucial role once as the game progresses. However, the batters can make full use of the small dimensions of the ground to their advantage and score a commanding total.

Today’s WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: Dodd is an explosive batter who can score runs at a quick pace. She can also contribute behind the stumps and can be a safe pick for today’s game.

Batters

Georgia Plimmer: Plimmer is a top pick from the batting category. She scored a quickfire knock of 34 runs in the previous game and is expected to deliver once again.

Kerry Tomlinson: Kerry is a dependable batter who has the ability to anchor the innings. She could be a wise pick for today’s game.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr was exceptional in the previous game scoring 71 runs as well as grabbing four wickets. She is a top captain/vice-captain pick for your Dream11 team.

Jess Watkin: Watkin is another must-pick from the all-rounder department. She scored 32 runs in the previous game and also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

Leigh Kasperek: Kasperek is an experienced bowler who can take vital wickets as well as score some handy runs down the order. In the last game, she scored 28 runs as well as grabbed one wicket.

Xara Jetly: Jetly performed brilliantly in the previous game, taking two crucial wickets. She can prove to be a top-performer in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 249 points

Jess Watkin: 119 points

Leigh Kasperek: 78 points

Xara Jetly: 66 points

Thamsyn Newton: 64 points

Important stats for WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 1 match, 71 runs, 4 wickets

Jess Watkins: 1 match, 32 runs, 2 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 1 match, 28 runs, 1 wicket

Kara Jetley: 1 match, 2 wickets

Thamsyn Newton: 1 match, 2 wickets

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Georgia Plimmer, Kerry Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Melissa Hansen

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-Captain: Leigh Kasperek

WB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Georgia Plimmer, Kerry Tomlinson, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Amelia Kerr, Mikaela Greig, Leigh Kasperek, Xara Jetly, Claudia Green

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jess Watkins Vice-Captain: Sara Jetly

Edited by Ritwik Kumar